wide shot council

Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez, along with councilmen Joe Diaz, Octavio Gradillas, Jr., Saulo Bonilla and Hector Bojorquez listen during an Aug. 9 meeting.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

For some City of Nogales employees, a pay raise could be on the horizon – depending on whether the council votes to increase the city’s minimum wage.

Currently, municipal workers earn a minimum of $13 an hour, according to City Manager Edward Dickie. That’s 20 cents higher than the state’s minimum hourly rate of $12.80.

Diaz

Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez and Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz listen during an Aug. 9 meeting.


Tags

Load comments