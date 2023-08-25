When Mary Isabal designs items for her business, Mita Manualidades, she looks for potential problems.
Then, using her sewing skills, she finds solutions.
“For example, these,” she told the NI earlier this year, pulling out a cluster of quilted lids, sealed with elastic. The handmade items, she pointed out, allow home cooks to cover their bowls and containers of food during a hot, summery, outdoor meal – keeping flies and dust away.
“With this, you don’t have a problem,” she explained. “Because it has elastic, and they’re different sizes.”
More than two years ago, Isabal started crafting distinctive items for sale: hand-quilted face masks, small coin purses, colorful cloth sleeves that allow customers to hold frozen treats without getting their hands cold.
Surrounded by her inventions at the Nogales Mercado Farmer’s Market one breezy Friday afternoon, Isabal wore a scarf-like piece of fabric, long and green, draped around her shoulders. She’d crafted the absorbent cloth for people cooking in the kitchen, allowing them a portable towel to dry their hands when needed.
The market, she said, allows her to network with other vendors and visitors.
“I don’t live off of this,” she pointed out. “But it’s a little extra money, which helps.”
And sometimes, she uses her skills to help out fellow vendors. At one point, another entrepreneur and market participant, Daniela Ortiz, needed a customizable lid for her measuring cup when pouring her artisanal soaps. So Isabal took the measurements and designed something specific for her colleague.
“‘I’m going to make you a special one,’ I told her. So I made it,” Isabal said.
Isabal said she’d become familiar with sewing by watching family members – her mother had been a skilled seamstress, she said.
Customized and made-to-order items, however, pose another challenge: Isabal can’t simply copy a pattern.
“Yes, it’s difficult,” she acknowledged. “But when you do it with pleasure, and you like doing it, you struggle, but you don’t complain.”