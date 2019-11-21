Santa Cruz County Supervisor Rudy Molera has been elected by his colleagues to serve as president of the County Supervisors Association.
As president of the CSA, Molera will lead the organization’s executive board for 2020, “helping to develop plans and implement strategies for strengthening Arizona counties in state and federal policymaking,” the association said in a news release.
His election came at the Nov. 14 meeting of the CSA board of directors.
“I am deeply honored for this opportunity to serve my fellow supervisors in this important organization, and I look forward to working on behalf of Arizona counties before the state legislature and U.S. Congress,” Molera was quoted as saying in the news release. “I firmly believe that by forging strong partnerships with elected officials at all levels of government, we can work together to find solutions to strengthen service to our constituents.”
In Santa Cruz County, the 58-year-old Molera represents District 2, which includes western Rio Rico, north-central Nogales and areas in between. A Democrat, he was first elected in 2008 and faces re-election in November 2020.
The CSA bills itself as a non-partisan, non-profit research and advocacy organization representing the 61 county supervisors leading Arizona’s 15 counties.