This year’s monsoon left Santa Cruz County dry, and the cold season isn’t likely to bring much more precipitation due to the La Niña climate pattern that’s currently in place.
“As of right now, we probably can expect it to be a very dry winter,” said John Hays, the Santa Cruz County floodplain coordinator.
During the 2020 monsoon season, which ran from June 15 to Sept. 30, rain gauges around Santa Cruz County measured an average of just 5.61 inches of rain, according to information provided by Hays. That’s about half the seasonal average of 11 inches of precipitation for gauges across the county.
In downtown Nogales, a gauge in Ephraim Canyon measured 7.52 inches of precipitation. Further north, a gauge on Palo Parado bridge measured just 3.43 inches and another by the Santa Cruz River in Tubac collected 3.78 inches. In Patagonia, a gauge measured 5.08 inches.
At the end of September, the local area was in a severe drought, according to maps published by the Arizona Department of Water Resources. By this week, the drought was worse, classified as extreme.
Hays said the dry streak increases fire risk, though Santa Cruz County doesn’t have the dense pine forests – like those found in Northern Arizona – that are typically the source of the state’s most devastating fires.
The drought is also bad news for ranchers, because cows need to eat.
“If we don’t get any rains in the winter there’s not going to be any spring grass,” Hays said.
And if parched conditions continue, causing high-altitude water sources to dry up, some mountain residents might start mingling with valley-dwellers.
“If drought is severe enough, you can expect to see wild animals going into people’s yards, especially if they have swimming pools or water features,” Hays said.
In Nogales, Sonora, the hot and dry summer has left the city short on drinking water.
“We have found that the wells from which we extract (water) to supply the town of Nogales have had their levels drop considerably,” the director of OOMAPAS, the municipal water utility, said in a news release. OOMAPAS said it’s asking residents to conserve water to prevent further shortages.
The information provided by Hays also included measurements from five rain gauges in Nogales, Sonora, which averaged just 3.5 inches of precipitation.
Hays also noted that, while the greatest quantity of rain comes during the monsoon season, winter precipitation tends to be more important for maintaining groundwater levels, because the winter rains are typically lighter and more evenly spread throughout the season.
“The ground is more able to absorb that water, whereas during the monsoon you’re dumping a whole bunch all at once and the ground just can’t absorb all of that,” he said.
A National Weather Service forecast showed a 20-percent chance of showers in Nogales on Monday, with sunny and dry weather to return after that.