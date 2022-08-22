Purchase Access

A recent spate of wet weather has pushed rainfall totals well past monsoon season norms in Santa Cruz County.

The monsoon season runs from June 15 to Sept. 30 in Arizona, and Santa Cruz County typically sees around 11 inches during that period. But with nearly six weeks still remaining in the 2022 monsoon, several spots around the county are already well above that mark.



