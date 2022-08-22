A truck splashed through runoff flowing into Peña Blanca Lake on Sunday. The lake has seen the highest recorded rainfall amounts this monsoon season in Santa Cruz County, with more than 19 inches measured by a gauge there since June 15.
Water rushes over erosion control structures known as gabions in Alamo Canyon, about a mile south of Peña Blanca Lake, as a storm system began moving out of the area on Sunday.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Floodwater gushes up and onto East Patagonia Highway near the intersection with Morley Avenue in Nogales on Saturday.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Floodwater from an arroyo pours under the bridge at Kino Springs Drive and State Route 82 and into the Santa Cruz River on Saturday.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Thelma Drive in Nogales is submerged in floodwater on Saturday afternoon.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
A truck splashed through runoff flowing into Peña Blanca Lake on Sunday. The lake has seen the highest recorded rainfall amounts this monsoon season in Santa Cruz County, with more than 19 inches measured by a gauge there since June 15.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The swollen Santa Cruz River rushes north past the State Route 82 bridge on Saturday.
A recent spate of wet weather has pushed rainfall totals well past monsoon season norms in Santa Cruz County.
The monsoon season runs from June 15 to Sept. 30 in Arizona, and Santa Cruz County typically sees around 11 inches during that period. But with nearly six weeks still remaining in the 2022 monsoon, several spots around the county are already well above that mark.
Rain gauges in Nogales picked up three inches or more of rain from the storm system that settled over the area from last Thursday through Sunday, adding to already high monsoon totals.
The gauge operated by the Santa Cruz County Flood Control District near the Mariposa Port of Entry had registered 14.64 inches of rain from June 15 through Monday morning, including 2.4 inches that fell on Friday alone. A nearby gauge at Interstate 19 and Ephriam Canyon has seen even more precipitation: 15.2 inches so far this season.
Patagonia has also been especially wet of late, with a little more than 10 inches recorded at a county gauge at State Route 82 and Sonoita Creek in the 30 days leading up to Monday. In all, that spot has tallied 15.3 inches since the start of the monsoon.
The highest readings in the county have come, as they often do, from a gauge maintained by the Arizona Game and Fish Department at Peña Blanca Lake. So far this season, AZGFD has measured 19.13 inches at the lake.
Other gauges in the county that have already surpassed the 11-inch mark this monsoon season are those at the Santa Cruz River and SR 82 (12.5 inches), the Nogales International Airport (12 inches, according to National Weather Service readings) and Casa Blanca Road between Patagonia and Sonoita (11.7 inches).
The reading at the Nogales Wash on Hohokam Drive was at 12.4 inches since June 15, though that number is likely higher due to the fact that the gauge went offline Aug. 13-17.
County gauges that were still below the expected monsoon total as of Monday included Peck Canyon in northwest Rio Rico (10.2 inches), Red Mountain near Patagonia (9.69 inches) and Tubac (7.05 inches).
The county had tallied 6.8 inches at Patagonia Lake as of Monday, but that gauge was offline for nearly three weeks from July 21-Aug. 11.
Santa Cruz County has now had two consecutive monsoons of exceptional moisture following an underperforming 2020 monsoon. In 2020, the countywide precipitation average during the June 15-Sept. 30 period was only 5.6 inches – barely half the normal amount. But 2021 was a different story, as the county collected an average of more than 14 inches of precipitation from the monsoon.
Nogales, Sonora
South of the border, readings from the U.S. Geological Survey showed 17.25 inches of precipitation since June 15 on San Fernando Hill on the west side of Nogales, Sonora. Rainfall in that area is especially dangerous since it leads to flash flooding on major thoroughfares, including Avenida Tecnológico. Three people, including two children, died there during a major flood event on Aug. 13.
Other USGS gauges in Nogales, Sonora have recorded 11 inches at the southern end of the city and 12.6 inches mid-town near the Hospital General so far during the 2022 monsoon.