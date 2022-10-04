Monsoon

Storm clouds fill the skies above Nogales on Aug. 19.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Monsoon season, which officially ended on Sept. 30, drew drastic, above-average rainfall totals for several areas in Santa Cruz County. 

On average, the county receives about 11 inches of rainfall in a typical monsoon season. But rain gauges operated by the County Flood District collected up to 17 inches in some spots this year. 

Monsoon

Runoff from a monsoon downpour on Aug. 20 fills a wash on the east side of Nogales.
Monsoon

A driver braves the floodwaters on Thelma Street in Nogales following a monsoon downpour on Aug. 20.


