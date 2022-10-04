Monsoon season, which officially ended on Sept. 30, drew drastic, above-average rainfall totals for several areas in Santa Cruz County.
On average, the county receives about 11 inches of rainfall in a typical monsoon season. But rain gauges operated by the County Flood District collected up to 17 inches in some spots this year.
From the season’s start to finish, a gauge stationed near Sonoita Creek in Patagonia collected 17.48 inches of rain. And during that same timespan, another gauge near Potrero Canyon in Nogales collected 15.51 inches.
A gauge at Peck Canyon clocked in at 14.96 inches. At Ephraim Canyon near Western Avenue – a common area for quick-moving floodwaters – a gauge recorded 16.69 inches of rainfall, and a gauge near the Mariposa Port of Entry collected 16.45 inches. Toward the middle region of the county, areas also experienced above-average rainfall.
A gauge near Palo Parado filled with 15.35 inches of rain throughout the season.
Other areas were harder to record in terms of rainfall: gauges near Patagonia Lake and Hohokam Drive went offline for several weeks, creating a blind spot for the Flood District.
The 2022 season marks the second consecutive year of above-average rainfall – a shift after a dry 2020 monsoon season. That year, the county recorded an average of just 5.6 inches, about half of the historical 11-inch average. In 2021, the county rebounded, receiving an average of 14 inches of rainfall. This summer’s strong rains also, in some circumstances, brought about destruction in Santa Cruz County – like damage at the Crossroads Mission Family Center on Morley Avenue.
And as October unfolds, rainy weather is not necessarily out of the picture.
As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service was predicting a 40-percent chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, fading to a 30-percent change by Tuesday night. On Thursday, a 30-percent chance of thunderstorms is underway, to fade down to 20-percent by the evening.
Across the line
Not far from the weather gauges of Santa Cruz County, the effects of this summer’s monsoon season were deadly. On Aug. 13, three people died in Nogales, Sonora during severe flooding. Two were sisters, 6 and 8 years old, who’d been traveling with their mother on Avenida Tecnológico. Emergency responders rescued 11 people that Saturday alone.
Days later, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo announced he’d allocate 550 million pesos – around $27.5 million – to create more effective stormwater infrastructure in the city.
In an Aug. 15 announcement, Durazo described a large-scale project that would collect rainfall, particularly targeting Las Granjas and Avenida Tecnológico, before converting it into potable water for residents.
During a recent visit to Santa Cruz County, Durazo mentioned several projects, though he did not discuss or provide updates on flood retention efforts.