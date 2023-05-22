Eight Nogales residents were displaced from their home after an apartment fire in Monte Carlo last Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The Nogales Fire Department responded to a fire at 1100 E. Parkway Dr. shortly before 2 p.m. on May 18, Chief Jeffery Sargent told the NI.
He said the fire was isolated to one building of the apartment complex. He added that one person possibly suffered smoke inhalation, but the individual refused transportation to a hospital.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated, but Sargent said it might’ve been an electric issue.
Later that day, NFD requested assistance from the American Red Cross to provide aid for the displaced family.
The Tucson-based organization dispatched three disaster volunteers, who assessed the fire, smoke and water damages to eight units. An additional bilingual volunteer helped the others communicate with the Spanish speakers in the household.
The volunteers provided aid to all residents, except one who was out of town at the time and who will be helped upon their return to town. The American Red Cross assists with shelter, food and provides comfort to victims of disasters, the news release said.
“We rely on our volunteers to carry out the mission of the Red Cross, assisting those affected by a disaster,” spokesman Mike Sagara said. “We especially need bilingual volunteers in the Nogales community and surrounding area. We will provide all training at no cost to the volunteers.”