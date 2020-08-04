Liza Montiel, Jorge Maldonado and Saulo Bonilla, Jr. were running 1-2-3 in the race for three open seats on the Nogales City Council when updated results were released Tuesday evening.
Montiel had 1,472 votes, followed by Maldonado with 1,388 and Bonilla with 1,094, according to the tallies released by the County Elections Office at 9:30 p.m.
Nubar Hanessian was in fourth place with 1,076 votes.
Initial results released at 8 p.m. had given Hanessian a slight lead over Bonilla for third place, but Bonilla gained ground as election day votes were added to early ballot totals.
Another 127 write-in votes had been counted as well. The only official write-in candidate in the election is Mary Darling.
A top-three finish in the primary does not guarantee a candidate one of the three open seats. He or she must also win votes on a majority of ballots cast in order to be elected outright.
The total number of ballots cast in the city council election – as well as the number of votes needed to earn the support of a majority of voters – is not likely to be known for several days.
Any council seat that is not filled during the primary election will then be back on the ballot during the general election.