Local residents who are struggling to make rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for help through a program administered by the Arizona Department of Economic Security that began late last month.
But it’s not clear if many households in Santa Cruz County – where the latest reports put unemployment at more than 10 percent – have taken advantage of state programs to help tenants.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program began accepting applications on Feb. 23 and will be open through Dec. 31, according to a news release and the program website. It’s funded by $289 million that the federal government sent to ADES.
The new renter’s assistance program comes on the heels of a similar effort, the COVID-19 Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program.
Through last July, four families in Santa Cruz County had received benefits through that program, for a total of less than $9,000. In the local area, the program was administered through the Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program, which serves Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.
A spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Housing said last week that SEACAP had helped a total of 64 households with 131 months of rental assistance for a total of $85,000. But DES said it didn’t have county-level information and SEACAP didn’t respond to a request for information specific to Santa Cruz County.
Local residents seeking assistance through the new program can find more information and application materials here. at https://des.az.gov/ERAP.
Overnight closures planned for northbound I-19 in Nogales
Drivers are advised to plan for nighttime closures of northbound Interstate 19, as well as the onramp to northbound I-19 from Mariposa Road (State Route 189) in Nogales, beginning next week.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the closures are planned for overnight Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, and again overnight Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17.
In addition, ADOT said, the northbound I-19 on-ramp from SR 189 will be closed nightly beginning Monday, March 8, and continuing through Friday, March 11, and again during overnight hours from Monday, March 15, through Thursday, March 18.
Each closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. the following morning.
Drivers who need to travel north toward Tucson during the closures can use the I-19 Frontage Road or Grand Avenue.