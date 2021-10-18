The ninth edition of the Nogales Bicycle Classic drew 213 cyclists on Saturday, which organizers said was a good turnout considering the ongoing restrictions against non-essential travel at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We usually draw between 50 and 80 cyclists from Nogales, Sonora,” which would have brought the number closer to 300, said Blanca Acosta an organizer with Circles of Peace, a local nonprofit that coordinates the event as its annual fundraiser. The organization worked with consular officials to continue that neighborly tradition, but to no avail, she said.
Riders from all age groups and experience levels competed for prizes in road and mountain-bike categories by pedaling five different routes around Santa Cruz County.
The event featured routes ranging from 11 to 87 miles that culminated in a finish-line fiesta just north of Karam Park on Morley Avenue. Riders from a number of Arizona communities, along with others from California, and even one from Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, competed in the races.
Several clubs and cycling organizations were represented, including the locally based 0S3 Movement, which fielded a large contingent, as always.
Katherine Bennett of Rio Rico and Brittani Barragan of Safford participated in the 40-mile race, both wearing “Team Tortoise and the Hare” shirts.
Bennett had raced previously in the El Tour de Tucson, but this was her first Nogales Bicycle Classic. She said she recently moved to Rio Rico from Sahuarita, and also just recently learned about the local bicycle race.
“I saw the signs everywhere and I never knew that there was a ride down here,” she said. “I was super excited to learn that you guys do rides down here. So I was like, ‘Heck yeah!’”
Barragan, who said she bikes with her father back in Safford, was also riding in her first Nogales Bicycle Classic. “I just wanted to get out of the house,” she said. “I’m a stay-at-home mom with twins right now, so it was just a goal I set for myself.”
The ride also offered Barragan the opportunity to get to know more of Santa Cruz County, and she said she was looking forward to enjoying the scenic views and landscapes.
“I told her it’s going to be a beautiful ride,” Bennett said. “Rio Rico is known for its rolling hills, so I think she’s going to get some first-hand experience – especially her legs.”
Jose Espinoza, a Nogales, Ariz. resident with a periodontal practice in Nogales, Sonora, is a member of a local cycling organization called the Titanes, a group of 12 to 14 people who get together for rides every weekend. Espinoza said he had raced in several previous editions of the Nogales Bicycle Classic, and he and number of other Titanes were back for more on Saturday.
Asked what he likes about the Nogales Bicycle Classic, Espinoza said: “First of all, the scenery is beautiful. The mountains, the weather normally is really, really nice, and the race itself is really challenging, and that’s one of the things we all like.”
Espinoza expressed his thanks to the other riders who came to town on Saturday to enjoy the ride and support the community.
Proceeds from the event benefit Circles of Peace’s efforts to reduce violent behaviors in families and offer treatment options to help end the cycle of abuse for individuals, families and communities.
While the numbers were still not final as of Monday, Acosta said the event’s fundraising goal of $30,000 had been met, and possibly exceeded.