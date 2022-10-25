Fifty-seven local businesses, 13 nonprofits and six artists are set to receive forgivable loans meant to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recipients range from a yoga studio in Nogales to an after-school youth program in Patagonia, according to a fact sheet provided by Chicanos por la Causa. CPLC, whose staff administered the loans, announced the list of recipients on Friday.
Over the course of the pandemic, Santa Cruz County received about $9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package that filtered COVID relief funds to states, and ultimately to counties and cities. The county allocated $1 million of the ARPA reserve to its forgivable loan program, an initiative meant to provide funds to businesses within the county.
CPLC staff said they administered the awards based on certain criteria – for example, businesses were considered eligible if they had 50 or fewer employees. Entrepreneurs earning no more than 300 percent of federal poverty guidelines also received preference, according to the organization’s fact sheet.
CPLC said that 46 percent of the loan recipients are based in Nogales; 17 percent are based in Patagonia; 13 percent are in Tubac; and another 13 percent are from Rio Rico. Five percent of recipients are from elsewhere in the county.
Businesses and nonprofits received a maximum loan of $25,000. Those higher loans largely went to restaurants, bars and retail spaces, including Felix Warehouse, Scotty’s Bar, and Tubac Jack’s Restaurant and Saloon. Devanta Yoga Studio in Nogales and Double Staple Ranch in Patagonia also received loans of $25,000 each.
Nickel’s Diner in Rio Rico; Startup Unidos, a non-profit for entrepreneurs; and Produce Paradise in Nogales were among the businesses to receive loans of $15,000 each. Nonprofits including the Border Youth Tennis Exchange and Voices from the Border received loans of $10,000 each.
Borderbeatz, a music studio in Nogales, and Borderlands Restoration Network, a nonprofit in Patagonia, received loans of $5,000 each.
Several artists, including Nogaleria founder Priscilla Nefftys, as well as Gerardo Frias and Claire Ray, were awarded loans of $2,500 each.
All loan recipients must administer 10 percent of their funds to a community-based project in order to have the loans forgiven, according to CPLC.