Fifty-seven local businesses, 13 nonprofits and six artists are set to receive forgivable loans meant to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipients range from a yoga studio in Nogales to an after-school youth program in Patagonia, according to a fact sheet provided by Chicanos por la Causa. CPLC, whose staff administered the loans, announced the list of recipients on Friday.



