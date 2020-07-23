In the race for Santa Cruz County recorder, campaign finance reports show that challenger Ana “Anita” Moreno was the top spender through the second quarter of the year, followed by incumbent Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz.
Moreno and Sainz are both running in the Democratic Party primary. A third candidate, David Alvarez, who is running as an Independent, has not filed a campaign finance report. Candidates whose campaign income and expenditures remain less than $1,200 are exempt from finance reporting requirements.
According to her campaign finance reports, Moreno had raised more than $13,700 for her overall campaign budget as of June 30, and had spent just short of $7,190. Sainz, according to her reports, had gathered more than $5,650 and made expenditures of nearly $4,200.
Moreno’s biggest contributors included a $3,000 loan from Nogales residents Hector and Alexa Ramirez; $550 from Francisco Ahumada of PA Trucking; and $500 each from Kenneth Olmos of Don Manuel LLC and Nogales retiree Thomas Frederick. Produce distributors Christopher A. Ciruli and Charles A. Ciruli, III, donated a combined total of $500 to Moreno’s campaign.
Her biggest expenditure was of nearly $4,680 to Tarasco Banners and Signs of Nogales for advertising, followed by a $1,825 payment to Clear Channel for additional advertising. As of June 30, Moreno had also made a nearly $200 loan repayment to Alexa Ramirez.
Sainz did not report any monetary contributions from other individuals, and instead used her own money to fund her re-election effort.
Her biggest expenditure was of more than $3,940 to O’Neil Printing in Phoenix for postcard postage. She also spent $130 for campaign photos at Byanka Studios in Rio Rico, and a combined total of $100 at Home Depot in Nogales for rebars and T-posts.
The winner of the Sainz-Moreno Democratic primary contest, to be decided on Aug. 4, will face Alvarez in the general election, which wraps up Nov. 3.