The Morley Avenue pedestrian port of entry, which had seen little traffic since U.S. restrictions on non-essential border-crossings went into effect on March 21, was closed this week.
The Mexican side of the crossing was closed as of Monday, reportedly by the SAT tax administration service, for unspecified reasons. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it responded by shutting down operations on the U.S. side.
“SAT issued an official notice of their closure. CBP followed suit,” a spokesperson said Wednesday in an emailed statement.
The pedestrian crossing areas at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, approximately 100 yards to the west of Morley Avenue, and at the Mariposa Port of Entry, a mile west of downtown, remain open.
CBP said SAT also decided to temporarily discontinue Sunday inspections of cargo trucks entering the United States through the Mariposa Port of Entry.
“CBP will align its services with SAT to minimize disruptions,” the spokesperson said, adding that the interruptions were scheduled for four consecutive Sundays beginning March 29, with dates subject to change.
In other changes at the local ports, CBP has once again blocked off some of the northbound vehicle lanes at the DeConcini port with steel shipping containers.
“As far as the lane closures, port management is constantly evaluating operations and adjusting as needed,” the CBP spokesperson said in response to a request for details on the move.
The shipping containers, many topped with coiled concertina wire, have been used to periodically block vehicle lanes at the port since Army troops arrived in Nogales in November 2018 to help “harden” the local border.
In the first days after the U.S. restrictions on non-essential cross-border travel went into effect, U.S. citizens and residents said they noticed little difference in CBP’s efforts to process them at the ports of entry. But this week, travelers have reported periods of more aggressive questioning and stringent inspection by officers.
On the Mexican side, public health employees, backed by National Guard troops, have been taking the temperatures of southbound travelers following a a vehicle lane blockage on March 25 at the DeConcini port by protesters who demanded more stringent screening.