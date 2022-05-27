Last spring, local police shot and killed 39-year-old truck driver Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr. in Nogales, ending an hour-long pursuit that reportedly began with Cockrum gesturing at warehouse workers and police with a knife.
Now, Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller, is suing for damages.
“The officers acted as the judge, jury, and executioner,” Waller said in a statement this week.
A formal complaint was filed at U.S. District Court in Tucson on Monday, almost exactly one year after officers fired more than 120 rounds at Cockrum. Officers opened fire on three locations during the miles-long pursuit on May 24, 2021.
Waller’s civil suit targets the City of Nogales, Santa Cruz County, and nine individual officers who fired weapons during the encounter. The complaint alleges several violations of Cockrum’s constitutional rights, along with an infraction of state battery law.
What’s more, the suit alleges that the Nogales Police Department has maintained a “history of excessive force,” and argues that officers behaved unreasonably by firing at Cockrum in the Walmart parking lot and along Grand Avenue.
On Grand Avenue, when officers fired their final shots at Cockrum, “there was no imminent threat to the officers or to other bystanders,” the complaint alleges.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which led the police investigation into the incident, found otherwise. County Attorney George Silva agreed, and said last October that he had determined that all 10 of the officers who fired their weapons at Cockrum or his semi were justified in using lethal force.
Waller is demanding a jury trial to make her case that DPS and Silva were wrong. She’s represented by civil rights lawyer Paul Gattone of Tucson, who has taken on similar cases in the past.
Reached this week, Silva declined to comment on the suit, citing its pending status. City Attorney Michael Massee did not respond to a request for comment before press time.
The facts
While their interpretations of the incident differ widely, Silva and Gattone both relied on evidence gathered during the DPS investigation.
The four-month probe concluded with a 723-page report including interview transcripts, search warrants and a 12-page “findings” summary from the investigators. The NI obtained the report last fall through a public records request.
The report showed that at the time of his death, Cockrum was living in Florida and working as a long-haul driver for a trucking company.
On May 24, 2021, the investigators found, Cockrum was scheduled to pick up watermelons from a produce warehouse in Nogales. Instead, he arrived at a different warehouse: H&M Distributors in Rio Rico.
H&M employees told DPS investigators that Cockrum’s semi-truck was parked in the warehouse lot, blocking several loading bays. One employee asked Cockrum to move the vehicle; Cockrum, still seated in the truck, ignored him, according to the witness statements to DPS.
A second employee approached the vehicle, asking Cockrum to move. At this point, employees told investigators, Cockrum displayed a knife, though he did not exit the vehicle.
Cockrum then moved his truck to a nearby warehouse, Malena Produce, on East Frontage Road. A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and said he attempted to speak with Cockrum, according to the DPS report. Cockrum then retrieved brass knuckles with a blade, along with an additional knife.
The deputy told investigators that Cockrum “made a gesture of licking the knife, and then motioned with the knife – like slitting his throat.” Cockrum remained in the truck and did not approach the deputy.
More officers arrived, but Cockrum exited the area, ultimately driving north on Interstate 19.
From there, Cockrum approached the Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tubac and made a U-turn across the I-19 median. The path of the truck’s turn reportedly forced a Border Patrol agent to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, and a sheriff’s detective said he fired his handgun six times toward the truck’s tires, without effect.
(Note: The detective is the only one of the 10 officers who fired their guns that day who is not accused of wrongdoing in the lawsuit.)
The truck headed south on I-19, toward Nogales, followed by a slew of law enforcement officials.
Pursuit in Nogales
As Cockrum approached Nogales, officers attempted to block exits along I-19 to stop the truck. Maneuvering the truck around a barricade created on Exit 8, Cockrum continued to drive into Nogales.
While progressing south on Grand Avenue, he ran two red lights – one on Frank Reed Road, and another on Mariposa Road. He then pulled into the Walmart parking lot near White Park Drive and stopped. There, officers managed to disable the brakes of the truck’s trailer and deploy spike strips under the tires. One officer smashed out a window in the cab’s sleeper berth so he could throw in a “flash-bang device,” but could not remove the pin from the device.
Then Cockrum slowly started driving through the parking lot, colliding with two unoccupied Nogales Police Department cruisers before exiting and heading down White Park Drive to Grand Avenue. Eight officers fired at Cockrum and his vehicle at various stages of his exit from the lot, which was populated with shoppers at the time.
The pursuit ended slightly further south, where officers continued to fire into the cab of the semi-truck as it crawled along Grand Avenue. Cockrum was transported to Holy Cross Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m., less than three hours after the pursuit had started.
Interpreting a threat
In the “findings” section of the DPS report, investigators wrote that they found all officers to be justified in their use of deadly physical force. In one example, after Cockrum’s brakes were compromised in the Walmart parking lot, they wrote that he “continued driving the truck in a reckless manner towards officers and civilians in the Walmart parking lot.”
The civil rights complaint filed on Monday, however, alleges that “none of the officers who fired in the Walmart parking lot could identify an imminent threat posed by Cockrum’s vehicle in that moment.”
Still, in interviews with DPS investigators, several officers said they perceived potential threats to themselves or others. For example, one NPD officer told investigators, “I was just afraid that, you know, if this guy gets going, he’s going to run somebody over.”
Three officers told the investigators that at the time, they believed Cockrum had fired a gun at police.
Cockrum’s vehicle did not injure any officers or civilians, per the DPS report.
The shots fired later on Grand Avenue – the final shooting location before Cockrum was killed – were also “unreasonable,” the lawsuit alleges, “as there was no imminent threat to the officers or to other bystanders.”
Speaking to DPS, one NPD sergeant stated that as the truck progressed onto Grand Avenue, “I’m thinking somebody is gonna get hurt. Somebody’s – he’s not gonna stop.”
A cell phone video shot by a civilian shows the semi-truck slowly progressing south along Grand Avenue before ultimately stopping following a barrage of police gunfire. In the short video, no cars or civilians are in the path of the truck.
Alleging a pattern
In one of the five counts described in the lawsuit, Gattone asserts that the City of Nogales, along with Police Chief Roy Bermudez, maintained an unconstitutional custom by permitting officers to fire into moving vehicles.
Aside from Cockrum’s case, no recent cases have involved NPD officers shooting into moving vehicles. However, in December 2020, a county sheriff’s deputy fired into a semi-truck in a Rio Rico neighborhood, killing a driver who had crashed his tractor into a home after trying to break in through a door and window. Silva deemed that shooting to be justified after an investigation by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Shooting into a moving vehicle has been discouraged and even banned by some major police departments, as the suit points out. The Police Executive Research Forum, a non-profit composed of researchers and former officers, recommends prohibiting the practice, “Unless someone in the vehicle is using or threatening deadly force by means other than the vehicle itself.”
The lawsuit suit goes on to allege a general pattern of excessive force as well, citing three instances over the last 15 years in which NPD officers used a Taser on unarmed civilians.
However, there have been other cases in which NPD officers have shown restraint in using lethal force – perhaps most notably on Oct. 10, 2012, when Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz responded to rock-throwers in Mexico by firing through the border fence and killing 16-year Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. NPD officers at the scene said they did not feel the need to use lethal force, and testified to that at Swartz’s trial.
The civil suit in Cockrum’s case alleges other violations borne out of the May 24, 2021 shooting – for example, charging all individual officers for failing to intervene once their colleagues began shooting at Cockrum.
The complaint also alleges that two sheriff’s deputies who interacted with Cockrum outside the Rio Rico warehouse, “(failed) to recognize that Cockrum’s behavior was consistent with a mental health crisis.”
In an interview with the NI last year, Cockrum’s mother described her son as an Army veteran who struggled with PTSD. The complaint filed Monday, however, does not provide any additional insight or allegation that Cockrum was experiencing a crisis during the May 24 encounter.
Among the lawsuit’s five charges is a count invoking liberty interest in familial association. The charges states that the plaintiff, Cockrum’s mother, “is entitled to damages for the loss of companionship of her son.”