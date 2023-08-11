Months after the death of her 3-month-old infant, a Rio Rico woman pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse this week at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
Fantasia Chambers, 32, was arrested in March 2022, along with the infant’s father, 33-year-old Fredi Calderon.
Calderon faces a first-degree murder charge, along with nine counts of child abuse.
Initially, both Chambers and Calderon entered a plea of not guilty, according to court documents.
On Aug. 7, however, Chambers accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors after weeks of negotiations, court documents show. Her sentencing is set for Nov. 13 under Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega.
It’s not clear why Chambers changed her plea; the terms of her agreement have been sealed from public access at the request of her attorney Enrique Gonzalez.
Calderon has maintained a plea of not guilty, according to court documents, though he’s also requested a hearing for September, that would involve hearing the terms of a potential plea agreement. In the meantime, however, a 12-person jury trial is set to begin Oct. 31 for Calderon.
Most documents related to the case are sealed. However, a report from county investigators included in public court documents alleged that the abuse occurred sometime between late February and mid-March 2022. Citing medical staff, the report also describes the infant as exhibiting several bone fractures and malnourishment by the time he received emergency care.
The report
On March 18, 2022, a Sheriff’s Office sergeant reported that an infant was being flown to Banner University Hospital in Tucson after exhibiting possible head injuries, according to a report from county investigators.
Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with a representative from the Department of Child Safety, drove to Tucson to meet with Chambers and Calderon on the same evening. The infant, the report said, received care in a pediatric intensive care unit; medical staff reportedly told investigators that the child had fractures to the head, feet, and hands, along with potential internal injuries.
The infant, medical staff reportedly told investigators, was also iron deficient, malnourished and unresponsive to medication.
That evening, a Sheriff’s Office detective met with both Chambers and Calderon to request an interview with the parents.
“Chambers told (the detective) that she did not understand why an investigation was being conducted, and she did not understand why she needs to be explaining everything again,” the report stated.
Ultimately, however, both Chambers and Calderon spoke with the detective.
Chambers
In her March 18 interview with a county detective, Chambers told a detective she’d recently returned to work – earlier that same day – from family and medical leave, according to the investigators’ report.
Before work, Chambers reportedly said, she fed her child and did not notice anything different about the infant. Later that day, Chambers said, the baby’s father, Calderon, asked her to return home due to the infant exhibiting health complications.
Chambers told the detective she returned home to find the baby making noises, looking thin, and not eating. She then took the baby to a local doctor, Chambers reportedly said, who determined the infant was having a seizure and needed emergency care.
According to the report, Chambers told the county detective she did not know how the infant had been injured.
The report noted Chambers’ two other children – ages 8 and 9 – had been living in the defendants’ Rio Rico home and were removed by the Department of Child Safety.
Calderon
Calderon’s discussion with the detective varied somewhat. According to the infant’s father, the baby was exhibiting symptoms – making noises and not wanting to eat – and had been losing weight. When Chambers returned home and saw the baby on March 18, Calderon told the detective, she claimed that the infant appeared “normal,” the report stated.
Calderon also reportedly told investigators that he’d been holding the baby at some point before the incident when he tripped. As he stumbled, Calderon said, he “broke his fall on the wall or door with the arm (the infant) was resting on,” the report said.
“Calderon informed us that something might have happened that time, but he was not sure,” the report added.
But then, echoing Chambers, Calderon told the detective he did not know how the infant had been injured.
It’s not entirely clear which experts will testify in the October trial. Earlier this year, however, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with an expert in pediatric forensics to testify in a local criminal case.