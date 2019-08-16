The Coronado National Forest has released its 2019 Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for the Nogales and Sierra Vista Ranger Districts.
An MVUM is a free map displaying the roads, trails and areas open to motor vehicle use in the National Forest. It also identifies the vehicle class allowed on each route.
The 2019 Nogales and Sierra Vista Ranger Districts MVUM is available in both paper and electronic formats. Paper maps can be picked up at the Ranger District offices in Nogales (303 Old Tucson Rd.) or Sierra Vista (4070 South Avenida Saracino in Hereford). They are also available at the Coronado National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Tucson (300 W. Congress St.). Quantities are limited.
Electronic versions of the maps, which can be used on a mobile device such as a cell phone or tablet, are available online from the CNF at fs.usda.gov/detailfull/coronado/maps-pubs, or from the Avenza Map Store.
“While the MVUMs provide the legal definitions of roads, trails and areas open to motor vehicle use, forest visitors are encouraged to use other travel aids or more detailed maps in conjunction with them to provide additional useful information such as locations of recreation sites, topography, etc.,” the CNF said in an announcement. “Use of electronic versions of the map can help with navigation in the field and reduce paper consumption.”