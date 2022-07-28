On Tuesday afternoon, Reagen Bannister watched as Thumper, her 1,500-pound steer, lounged on a patch of grass in his Tubac pasture.
“I’m sorry, puddin’,” she cooed, inspecting scars that ran across the bull’s neck and stomach.
The previous Sunday, Bannister had returned to the pasture to find Thumper bleeding from deep gashes. That evening, she said, she called the Arizona Game and Fish Department to report a mountain lion attack.
The encounter lines up with a continuing trend for Tubac residents: mountain lion sightings in residential areas. Some residents have speculated that multiple cats are settled in the area, though AZGFD said it’s detected one in particular.
“Its behavior is escalating,” said Mark Hart, who heads public relations at AZGFD’s Tucson office.
Mountain lions typically feed on deer, but sometimes prey on livestock. Earlier this week, Hart said, the remains of a goat were recovered in the Tubac area, bearing signs of an attack.
The lion, Hart added, is exhibiting another disturbing trait. When encountering humans in the area, the animal shows no signs of fear – something that could prompt AZGFD to implement lethal removal.
“Now it’s segued from a livestock management issue to a public safety issue,” Hart told the NI Tuesday.
Searching for prey
In Southeastern Arizona, mountain lion sightings are commonplace.
“We live in mountain lion territory,” said Emily Burns, program director for Sky Island Alliance, a conservation non-profit based in Tucson.
The lions, Burns said, inhabit large swaths of territory, sometimes covering up to 150 square miles. And generally, they tend to avoid people, gravitating toward high-elevation areas – unless, Burns added, something draws them to a populated region, like a plentiful food source.
“It isn’t very common,” Burns said, but, “sometimes, the mountain lion can decide, ‘Oh this is a pretty good place to hang out.’”
Predation of livestock is occasional, according to Hart of AZGFD, but not unheard of. Earlier this year, a mountain lion killed multiple goats on the eastern slopes of the Huachuca Mountains.
“They’re opportunistic,” Hart added.
Humans encountering a lion, Hart said, should attempt to “haze” it – wave arms, make noise, throw things and shout.
“You want to stand your ground,” Burns added, warning that running away could trigger the lion’s instinct to attack.
For Carolyne Shawn, who’s lived in Tubac since 2013, it’s not unusual to hear about a mountain lion sighting when temperatures are cooler.
“Usually by the time summer hits, the temperatures start to rise, they go back up in the hills, and in the mountains,” she said.
Summer sightings, though, seemed out of place.
Recently, Shawn said, her husband was riding an all-terrain vehicle when he spotted a mountain lion. Initially, the animal stood its ground, until the four wheeler’s engine scared it off.
That behavior, combined with the killing of a local goat, is disconcerting, Shawn said.
“It’s sad. We want the mountain lions there, we want all wildlife there because it’s wonderful,” she added. “But at this point ... they’re not afraid of us anymore.”
Adaptation
When a lion shows signs of adaptation around humans, Hart said, lethal removal becomes an option. For now, AZGFD is planting snares in the area, hoping to capture the creature.
“They’re just too comfortable around people,” he said. “It wasn’t responding to loud noise, for example.”
Lethal removal has been implemented before in Santa Cruz County. In 2019, AZGFD killed a 2-year-old male mountain lion in Patagonia after months of sightings. By the time of its death, state officials said, the animal was resistant to hazing from humans.
“It was persisting in a residential area, apparently unafraid of people, was emaciated, and in apparently poor health,” Raul Vega, a regional supervisor with AZGFD, said at the time.
Speaking Wednesday, Burns said she trusted Game and Fish to handle the situation wisely.
“I hope that all means ... would be taken before the animal was euthanized,” she added.
Under cloudy skies Tuesday, Thumper slowly rose to his feet as a brown, horned bull named Buster playfully nudged Bannister for attention. Bannister refers to the two as her “rescue steers,” and expressed hesitation over the idea that the mountain lion might be killed.
“The ranchers are just like, ‘Shoot it, shoot it.’ And I’m like...” she trailed off.
“But,” Bannister added, “it is not safe for the public.”
Achieving coexistence
The Tubac pasture where Thumper lives is replete with animals: horses, donkeys, dogs, another bull. Why, Bannister wondered aloud, would a mountain lion target a 1,500-pound steer?
“Normally, (the lions) stick to the deer and the javelina in the area,” she added.
Hart, with AZGFD, said Thumper’s age could have factored into the lion’s attack. Bannister adopted Thumper when he was just weeks old – now, she estimated, he’s about 2.
“It would not make sense if (the bull) were full grown,” Hart said, but, “the lion might have perceived it as vulnerable.”
Hart advised livestock owners to tighten supervision on their animals – for example, taking them into a barn at night, or ideally, transferring them to roofed enclosures. Livestock dogs, he added, could be useful “to sound the alarm early.”
And humans, he said, should be vigilant over small children and pets.
“Much like the case with the young bull, it’ll go for the thing that it perceives to be the most vulnerable,” he said.
Burns, the program director for Sky Island Alliance, said keeping a healthy ecosystem would allow mountain lions and humans to more peacefully coexist – especially as development ramps up in residential areas.
Open spaces, a healthy deer population, native plants and sustainable water supply all factor into that coexistence, Burns said, by deterring the lions from attacking livestock.
“We’re in their home,” she added.
AZGFD is encouraging members of the public to report mountain lion sightings promptly by calling (623) 236-7201.