Reagen Thumper

Reagen Bannister speaks to Thumper, a rescue steer she adopted two years ago. Bannister recently discovered deep gashes on Thumper’s body, prompting her to report a mountain lion attack.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On Tuesday afternoon, Reagen Bannister watched as Thumper, her 1,500-pound steer, lounged on a patch of grass in his Tubac pasture.

“I’m sorry, puddin’,” she cooed, inspecting scars that ran across the bull’s neck and stomach.

Phone photo

Reagen Bannister scrolls through photos displaying injuries on her steer, Thumper.
Mountain Lion

This mountain lion raised concern in late 2012 when it was spotted several times at the Nature Conservancy’s Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve.


Tags

Load comments