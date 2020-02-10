A 28-year-old Nogales man with two prison terms already under his belt was sentenced to another 7.5-year stint for an armed robbery in which he stabbed his victim in the face.
Adiar Lujan was sentenced by Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Feb. 3 after he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery, a Class 3 felony. The judge gave him credit for 295 days already served prior to sentencing.
Lujan’s pre-sentence report shows that on Dec. 9, 2018, a deputy from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing and met with a man at the hospital who had cuts on his left cheek and lower lip.
The man told the deputy he was waiting in a car when someone knocked on his window. When he lowered the window, the person began to punch him, then took out a knife and cut him. The assailant demanded his car keys and took two silver chains and $20 in cash from him.
The man said that as he tried to get out of the vehicle, another suspect approached, pointed a gun at him and told him not to get out or he’d shoot.
The two assailants then gave him his keys back and told him to drive off.
According to information previously released by the Sheriff’s Office, the assault took place in the Chula Vista neighborhood, just north of Nogales city limits.
The victim was later able to identify Lujan in a photo lineup, and records showed that Lujan also had an active felony warrant at the time for a parole violation.
Lujan was arrested on Dec. 20, 2018 after the vehicle he was traveling in as a passenger was referred for a secondary inspection at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19. During that inspection, Lujan was identified and detained on an active warrant.
Arizona Department of Corrections records show that Lujan had been paroled on Aug. 2, 2018 after serving nearly four years of a 4.5-year prison sentence for a trio of offenses committed in Santa Cruz County in 2014: marijuana smuggling, weapons misconduct and trespassing.
He also spent 2.5 years in prison starting in January 2010 for an aggravated assault offense, also committed in Santa Cruz County.