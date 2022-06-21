Four people were hospitalized after a motorboat collided with an inflatable watercraft Saturday afternoon on Patagonia Lake, authorities said.
In all, seven people were assessed at the scene for injuries – including four children, according to an official with the Rio Rico Fire District. Of the four who were taken to the hospital, two were evacuated by helicopter.
Dispatch call logs from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office show that an individual contacted law enforcement to report the collision shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“No fatalities reported,” Lt. Gerardo Castillo of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an email Tuesday in response to an initial query about the incident.
Castillo referred further questions about the case – including whether any arrests had been made – to the Patagonia Lake State Park ranger who is leading the investigation.
However, the ranger declined to speak further on the case, citing an active investigation.
A spokesperson for Arizona State Parks and Trails confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, adding that an incident report would be released later in the week.
“The incident involved a boat and an inflatable watercraft, with multiple injuries,” Michelle Thompson of AZ State Parks confirmed in an email.
The Sonoita-Elgin and Rio Rico fire districts both responded to the incident, though an administrator at SEFD referred all questions to RRFD.
Overall, seven people – four of them children – were assessed for injury, according to RRFD Deputy Chief Mike Urbanski. Two were transported via helicopter to Tucson for further medical treatment; a third patient was driven to Tucson for treatment, and a fourth was driven to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Urbanski said, adding that other individuals refused transport for treatment.