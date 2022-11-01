At around 4 a.m. that morning, a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire on the 900 Block of Grand Avenue. Nogales Police Department officers responded and found 43-year-old Jose Francisco Haro dead in a motel room.
Aguilar was identified as a suspect in Haro’s death and put under surveillance, Police Chief Roy Bermudez previously told the NI. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 13, the chief said, Aguilar realized he was being tailed and fled in a vehicle that he ultimately abandoned in the area of Dumbauld Street, firing a handgun at police as he ran off.
Officers chased Aguilar to the back yard of a residence on Court Street as he allegedly continued to fire at police, until he himself was shot.
He was initially charged at Nogales Justice Court with an array of offenses, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer and attempted second-degree murder. Those charges were sent up to Superior Court in September after Aguilar waived his right to a probable cause hearing.
However, it wasn’t until Sept. 22 that the County Attorney’s Office charged Aguilar with Haro’s murder. That charge advanced to Superior Court last Friday after Aguilar again waived his right to a preliminary hearing, court records show.
It wasn’t clear why it took eight-plus months for authorities to file the murder charge, though they weren’t under pressure to act quickly since they already had Aguilar in custody with bond set at $1 million on the other charges.
According to documents filed at Justice Court, Aguilar listed himself as homeless and unemployed at the time of his arrest in January. He wrote in one document that he hadn’t been employed since being laid off by a call center in July 2021.
Aguilar was arraigned at Superior Court on the charges stemming from the Jan. 13 shootout on Sept. 26. According to a minute entry from the hearing, Aguilar pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyer told Judge Thomas Fink that Aguilar had another related case still pending at Justice Court.