The trial of a Nogales man charged with killing his younger brother last December is on hold while he receives mental health treatment.
Francisco Valdez, 26, is accused of murdering 24-year-old Juan Valdez on Dec. 30, 2018 at a home on North Escalada Drive.
In January, Valdez’s lawyer requested a Rule 11 evaluation to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial.
According to court minutes dated June 17, the evaluation determined that Valdez was “incompetent but restorable,” meaning that he could stand trial after receiving treatment.
The court ordered Valdez to “undergo restoration services and any treatment or prescriptions necessary.”
A status hearing is set for Sept. 23 at Santa Cruz County Court.