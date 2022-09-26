The Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Nogales this week between a matchup of two of Mexico's most successful professional franchises.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Hermosillo Naranjeros and Culiacan Tomateros of Mexico’s winter-season Liga Mexicana del Pacífico will meet in a preseason game at War Memorial Stadium, according to an announcement from the City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and the game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10, and Little Leaguers can get in free if they wear their team jersey.
Tickets will be sold at the gate, and will also be available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on the day of the game at the Nogales Rec Center at 1500 Hohokam Drive.
The stadium concessions stand will be open during the game, and there will be a beverage garden as well.
The 10-team Liga Mexicana del Pacífico is a winter-season circuit roughly on par with Double-A minor league baseball in the United States. The Naranjeros own the most championship titles in league history – 16 – and the Tomateros are next with 13.
The Mexican Baseball Fiesta, which also includes games in Tucson, Phoenix and Mesa, is now in its 11th edition. Games have been played in Nogales since 2011, though there hasn’t been a local contest since 2019.
For more information on the fiesta, see mexicanbaseballfiesta.com. For more information on the game in Nogales, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (520) 285-5782.