Baseball Fiesta

Sergio Burruel of the Hermosillo Naranjeros is congratulated at home plate after hitting a home run during a Mexican Baseball Fiesta game at War Memorial Stadium in 2019.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

The Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Nogales this week between a matchup of two of Mexico's most successful professional franchises.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Hermosillo Naranjeros and Culiacan Tomateros of Mexico’s winter-season Liga Mexicana del Pacífico will meet in a preseason game at War Memorial Stadium, according to an announcement from the City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department.



