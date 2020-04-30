Three truckloads of fresh produce were shipped from a Rio Rico produce warehouse to the Hopi, Navajo and White Mountain Apache nations this week.
The goods were donated by more than a dozen local produce companies and included cucumbers, bell peppers, honeydew melons, green beans, zucchini, acorn squash and other fresh foods, according to a news release sent by Santa Cruz County.
The project was the result of a collaboration between elected officials in Pima and Santa Cruz counties, local food banks and a number of commercial partners. The Arizona National Guard drove the fresh fruits and veggies up north on Wednesday.
Jesse Thompson of the Navajo Board of Supervisors and Timothy Nuvangyaoma, chairman of the Hopi Tribe, both said the donations would be helpful in their communities and offered their thanks to the organizers, according to the release.
The donation comes as the tribal communities face disproportionate impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, and Nogales-area produce businesses can’t get fruits and vegetables off their hands fast enough.
While the majority of Arizona’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Maricopa County, Navajo and Apache counties have the highest per capita rates of infection, with each counting more than 600 cases per 100,000 population.
The Navajo Nation has imposed weekend curfews and FEMA teams have built additional medical facilities to serve the community in response to the crisis.
In the Nogales area, fresh produce has been piling up as a dramatic drop in demand from restaurants and other foodservice customers has left local importers without buyers for their products.
Many of the companies have worked to distribute free produce at giveaways over the past two weekends at Nogales High School, Rio Rico High School and the Oasis Cinema. They’re planning another giveaway event on Friday.
In previous weeks, donated produce had also been sent to Pima County, Cochise County and the Phoenix area.
With the National Guard’s help, this week’s donations went even further.
“It’s a good feeling to see the trucks heading out,” Scott Vandervoet, chairman of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, was quoted as saying in the news release. “I hope this helps ease the burden for people trying to make sure they can feed their families. It’s our responsibility as friends, neighbors, and fellow Arizonans to try and help each other in challenging times.”