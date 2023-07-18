With eight years in the making, Nogales Community Development is now one step closer to officially opening the doors to its new community commercial kitchen: the local nonprofit held an open house last Thursday to show the public what’s soon to come.
The NCD Community Kitchen, located at 163 N. Morley Ave., will provide a space for local chefs to prepare and cook their food in a certified commercial kitchen, then sell their products through catering, food trucks, farmers markets, stores, etc.
But, the kitchen doors haven’t officially opened for business just yet. Interim Executive Director Clariza Gastelum said a ribbon-cutting ceremony is tentatively scheduled for September.
“I feel excited, satisfied, mainly because this is going to be good for the community,” she said of the latest milestone in the years-long project.
NCD began exploring the concept of a commercial kitchen for Nogales back in 2015, under the leadership of the late Nils Urman. At the time, NCD held community meetings to gather feedback about the kind of equipment that local chefs and food vendors would need in a commercial kitchen space.
Gastelum, who has worked with NCD since 2012, said the biggest obstacle in the process of building the kitchen was securing the funding. It was a continuous effort for several years, she said, but it was ultimately achieved with the help of state and federal grants, as well as private donations.
And after Urman died in 2021, Gastelum said, the board of directors kept pushing to ensure the project came to fruition. She said the kitchen was practically completed at that point, but staff had to work on making small changes to comply with city, health and fire codes.
“Obviously, we all want to achieve this visionary’s dream,” Gastelum said through tears last Friday. “That was always his legacy: providing support for the community... He always searched for ways to help others with economic development.”
Fully equipped
On Friday, the day after the kitchen’s open house, Gastelum gave the NI a tour of the recently finished space, located about a quarter-mile south of the NCD office building.
As she walked through the doors and into the kitchen, Gastelum began pointing out some of the main equipment: an 8-burner stovetop beside a wide griddle; two conventional ovens with multiple racks to stack several trays; a refrigerated salad prep table; and a few long tables for meal preparations.
She led the way to a small room at the northern end of the building to show the 16 mini refrigerators and eight mini freezers that individuals can rent to store ingredients, then lock up with a key to keep their meals safe.
The cleaning area sits at the southern end of the building: a commercial sink with three compartments for washing, rinsing and sanitizing; another sink for rinsing; and a commercial dishwasher.
Flyers distributed during the open house showed three tiers of prices for renting the commercial kitchen: the first starts at $55 per hour, the second at $60 per hour with a minimum of four hours, and the third tier costs $80 per hour with a minimum of four hours.
The first level, titled “beginner,” offers access to the kitchen workspace, ice machine, dishwasher, trash and has storage space available for rent. The other two levels – titled “start-up” and “professional” – add access to the ovens (one offers availability during non-peak hours and the other peak hours).
Individuals renting the space must also meet certain requirements: hold a food handler’s certificate, business license and have liability insurance of $1 million coverage.
But speaking to the NI last Friday, Gastelum said NCD was still working out the final prices for renting out the commercial kitchen space.
She said the prices may vary depending on the equipment that each individual needs to use, how many hours they wish to work and how many days a week they need to use the space.
Creating and expanding businesses
As Gastelum pointed out the different equipment inside the kitchen, she described the collaborative scene that she envisions for the space in the near future. She said the space is big enough for 10 people to work at once, whether it be one team of various cooks or 10 individuals working on separate projects.
One man, she added, had also expressed interest in holding community cooking classes at the NCD kitchen for anyone interested in starting a food business or simply learning to cook for themselves.
And community collaboration in the new kitchen has already begun, Gastelum said. Last month, NCD held free workshops to inform people about all the basics of creating and managing a food business – licenses and permits, marketing strategies, product labeling and pricing, etc.
She noted that some of the workshop attendees were already running informal food catering businesses from their homes, but wanted to learn more about how to obtain the proper licenses and permits. She added that they also discussed how those vendors could price their products fairly, considering the time and money it cost to make the product.
“That’s our intention with this kitchen: to help formalize businesses, make sure everything is regulated with permits, and then vendors can take home a better income because maybe this allows them to expand,” Gastelum said. “That’s the goal.”
In the meantime, she said, NCD is working on its search for a manager to help run the show at the new kitchen. She added that the organization hopes to find a manager within the next several weeks, so NCD can stick to its tentative timeline of holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September.