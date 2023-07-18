With eight years in the making, Nogales Community Development is now one step closer to officially opening the doors to its new community commercial kitchen: the local nonprofit held an open house last Thursday to show the public what’s soon to come.

The NCD Community Kitchen, located at 163 N. Morley Ave., will provide a space for local chefs to prepare and cook their food in a certified commercial kitchen, then sell their products through catering, food trucks, farmers markets, stores, etc.

Guests linger outside the NCD Community Kitchen during the open house last Thursday evening.
Some of the equipment at the new commercial kitchen includes an eight-burner stove, griddle, industrial ovens, individual refridgerators and freezers with locks, and a cleaning area.
NCD members, from left: NCD board president Nilo Larriva, Sharon Urman, board member Pat Rodriguez, Clariza Gastelum, and board members Evan Kory and Cree Cree Zischke


