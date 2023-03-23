A new technology system has been installed to detect illicit drugs at the Mariposa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
During a visit to the port on Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discussed the launch of “Operation Blue Lotus” – a multi-agency approach meant to stop the cross-border flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl.
“We are surging resources and increasing efficiency, prioritizing smart border security ... making historic investments in technology,” Mayorkas said.
While Mayorkas did not further elaborate, a subsequent press release from CBP described a “multi-energy portal” that had recently been established at Mariposa.
The portal, according to CBP, is a non-intrusive technology used for screening cargo at the port. Earlier this month, CBP announced similar installments at land ports in El Paso, Texas.
Mariposa is also equipped with a forward operating lab, according to Mayorkas, allowing chemists to “analyze the substances” as they’re confiscated.
During his brief visit to Nogales, Mayorkas praised the operations at the Mariposa port.
“This is an extraordinarily sophisticated operation,” he said, “addressing thousands and thousands of passengers every day.”
Under “Operation Blue Lotus,” Mayorkas added, agents with Homeland Security Investigations – a branch within the Department of Homeland Security – are co-located at ports to assist with drug-related investigations.
The operation was officially launched across the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border on March 13. Since then, Mayorkas said, agents confiscated more than 900 pounds of fentanyl along the entire border. In addition, agents seized more than 700 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 100 pounds of cocaine; in total, the operation led to 18 arrests in its first week.
Mayorkas did not provide local data concerning Blue Lotus’s effectiveness in Nogales ports or the Tucson sector.
It’s also not clear whether CBP is increasing its staffing numbers to accommodate not only drug searches, but to process asylum-seeking migrants and the everyday flow of traffic. Mayorkas responded to only several questions before leaving Tuesday’s press conference; CBP did not directly respond to a question inquiring about staffing levels at the port.
Fentanyl seizures continue
At local ports, however, fentanyl seizures have continued, according to CBP. Between March 17 and 18, customs officers discovered nearly 2.5 million fentanyl pills in two vehicles that crossed Nogales land ports, according to a social media post by local Port Director Michael Humphries.
During his visit Tuesday, Mayorkas lauded the Biden Administration’s heightened seizures of fentanyl.
“In the last two years we have seized more fentanyl than we have in the previous five years combined,” he said.
However, data from the Drug Enforcement Administration shows that transnational criminal organizations in Mexico are also producing fentanyl at an increasingly higher rate than in recent years.