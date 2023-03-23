fentanyl

Customs officers seized these multi-colored fentanyl pills in Nogales last month, according to Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries.

 Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A new technology system has been installed to detect illicit drugs at the Mariposa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

During a visit to the port on Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discussed the launch of “Operation Blue Lotus” – a multi-agency approach meant to stop the cross-border flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl.



