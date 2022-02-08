On Nov. 8, the border reopened to non-essential travel from Mexico into the United States after nearly 20 months of closure.
Families reunited. Nogales ports saw a surge in crossings. Businesses anticipated a rush of customers. Some were disappointed.
Smaller things shifted, too, after cross-border travel returned. Case in point: Irma Velez’s yard sale.
“Almost everyone who came yesterday was from the other side,” she told the NI last month, surrounded by baking supplies, kitchenware and tiny toddler sneakers.
Velez’s children, who now live in Tucson, sometimes lug unwanted items to her Rio Rico home. The three-day sale was an opportunity to clear out. So she gathered plates, a stroller, a waist-high bongo drum and a Halloween baking tray for cookies shaped like fingers.
She told her friends about it. Then, she turned to social media.
Holding the sales, she pointed out, can help quicken winter and spring cleaning projects, though some things still bring up memories. Like a six-pack of unopened Coca-Cola bottles – vintage, she explained. And a pair of tiny life vests her grandchildren used before learning to swim.
It isn’t alway easy to part ways, Velez said.
“Especially if you’re a hoarder,” she added, bursting into laughter.
So, she has a rule: if something isn’t used for three months, it goes.
It wasn’t the only second-hand sale happening in town that weekend. Nearby, a griddle and fryer awaited buyers in an open garage, as a woman cleared out a relative’s house. And down the street, crates overflowed with shoes, board games and decades-old VHS tapes.
While the pandemic halted cross-border land travel for many Mexican citizens, it didn’t eliminate the demand for used goods from the United States – either bought directly or through resale. As she sipped from a thermos on the bright Friday morning and waited for potential buyers, Velez predicted that many shoppers would resell her items at the “tianguis” – open-air markets – in Sonora.
“A lot of people come from the other side for clothes,” Velez said. “I think that, yes, a lot of people resell it.”
Online aspect
A few miles away, Rosa Iverson opened Facebook Marketplace on her phone. She scrolled through a barrage of messages – all from interested buyers attempting to snag Iverson’s set of golf clubs.
Iverson had uploaded a photo of the clubs in a Facebook group created for sales spanning from Nogales to Green Valley.
People had been showing up as well. A neighbor, Iverson said, stopped by and began swinging the golf clubs for fun with Iverson’s husband.
She opened a Facebook message – “the funniest one,” she said. A woman, attempting to buy the golf clubs as a gift for her husband, had offered a higher price. And as a bonus, the buyer added, “whatever you have in your fridge, I’ll cook breakfast for you.”
Iverson doesn’t live in the area – she was visiting from South Dakota, where she sells unneeded items through Facebook, too. She’d come to Santa Cruz County to help clear out her late brother-in-law’s house.
Just like a physical yard sale, “buy sell trade” groups on social media feed into the cross-border economy. Unhindered by the cost of old-school advertising, sellers can display and describe their wares without having to leave their homes.
Those digital marketplaces have continued in full throughout the pandemic: A Rio Rico woman showcased piles of baby clothes for sale. Another in Nogales, Sonora advertised a Minnie Mouse figurine the size of a small child. A daughter in Amado had been tasked with selling her mother’s refrigerator. All uploaded to local yard sale Facebook groups within the span of 24 hours.
And those posts go beyond typical yard sale items: users advertise car repair services, rooms for rent, bags of homemade candy. Velez – who’d held the weekend-long yard sale in Rio Rico – uses the platform to sell homemade baked goods.
In some ways, the internet has allowed community members on both sides of the border to more easily shop, browse or barter. But for nearly two years, many living in Sonora were still hindered from making the journey north to buy or sell – a career that for some is a livelihood.
Buy/sell cycle
Days after Velez and Iverson set up shop in Rio Rico, Amada Andrade was in Nogales, Ariz., sifting through a plastic crate of clothes.
Andrade, who lives in Nogales, Sonora, had stopped by a local swap meet in search of second-hand bargains – not to resell, but to keep for herself.
Near Baffert Drive at the entrance to the Monte Carlo neighborhood, a row of squat, one-story sheds sat quietly, mostly closed on the chilly Thursday morning.
A couple sheds, however, were open – with buyers and vendors mingling as they sorted through possible finds. Bike helmets, visors, and bucket hats hung from the ceiling of a storage room.
An empty baby’s rocking chair swayed in the wind.
“Se cayo!” a woman exclaimed as a hefty pile of clothing crashed to the ground.
Andrade told the NI that while she likes buying groceries at Walmart, she prefers shopping for clothing at second-hand sales.
“It’s better control of the quality,” she explained, peering at a pink, woven vest as it fluttered in the wind.
Shoppers have been showing up lately at the Monte Carlo swap meet – known locally as “La Subasta” for the Spanish word that translates as “sale” or “auction,” or “Los Perros,” in honor of a large-scale Phoenix flea market held by a dog track. But according to vendor Conchita Uibe, the local second-hand sector continues to suffer from the pandemic’s aftershocks.
Uibe operates a makeshift shop that she calls El Campo. It’s a stint she estimates she’s been doing for about 50 years. Before the pandemic, travelers from the Sonoran cities of Hermosillo, Guaymas, Obregon and even Navojoa, nearly 400 miles south of the border, stopped by to browse the items in Uibe’s shop. And from the north, she added, shoppers came by from Tucson and Phoenix.
Uibe opened the door of a refrigerator, revealing dozens of water bottles for visitors who might need one.
Thursday morning, a young woman greeted Uibe like an old friend after having crossed from Nogales, Sonora. But besides a few shoppers, El Campo was relatively quiet. Uibe speculated that shoppers in Sonora aren’t coming north as much – perhaps afraid of encountering problems in the crossing process.
Still, Uibe continues to wait for customers at the Monte Carlo swap meet five days every week – juggling the job with a second-hand store she runs in Nogales, Sonora, she told the NI.
Last week, Juana Ramos also stopped by the swap meet – not to sell, but to buy and sell again. For her, that means finding anything related to babies. That’s what sells in Mexico: “Cosas de bebe,” Ramos explained. Rockers, seats, little cradles. She pointed toward a nearby shed.
“Over there, I have a mountain,” she said.
After buying, she returns to Nogales, Sonora. Speaking to the NI last Tuesday, she estimated she’s been doing this for 25 years. Maybe more, she added.
But like Uibe, Ramos acknowledged the pandemic complicated things. During the 20-month border closure, she didn’t cross from Sonora to Arizona.
That changed what tianguistas like Ramos could and couldn’t buy for reselling purposes.
Now that the U.S. border is more open, she contended, things still aren’t the same as they were before 2020. But now, at least, vendors can cross more easily into Arizona to find what they need.
“I can’t say we died,” Ramos said, “because here we are.”