Team

The Liv’s cafe team, fro left: Livier Delgado, Oliver Gaztelum and Jose Cruz.

 Photo by Nick Phillips

Last Friday morning, Livier Delgado was in her element, shaking up cold black tea, half-and-half, sweet syrup and – the most important ingredient – tapioca pearls, to make a milk tea.

The sweet and creamy tea from Taiwan, sometimes called “boba,” sometimes called “bubble tea,” is the unique offering at Liv’s Boba Cafe, a new shop that Delgado and her boyfriend Oliver Gaztelum opened last week in Nogales.

Pop music blared and a faint hint of ground coffee was in the air as a handful of customers trickled in shortly before noon on Oct. 23, the cafe’s opening day. The morning customers took their orders to go, but by that evening, about a dozen people were settled into seats at tables and a bar.

Delgado said that she first tried boba tea in Tucson, where she attended college. After moving back home, she plotted to introduce Nogales to the drink.

“I was like: I like it, so I want to bring it to Nogales,” she said.

Customers

Customers Michelle (left) and Ivonne enjoy their drinks on Friday.

She and Gaztelum explored locations in Arizona and Sonora before settling on the spot that opened last week, in a storefront on Shell Road that’s nestled between the Holiday Inn and Best Western hotels, behind the Circle K on Mariposa Road. “Liv’s” reflects both of their first names.

Delgado said she’s hoping the cafe can be a hangout spot for students from Nogales High School – just a few minutes walk away – to get a drink with friends or sit down to do homework. (After briefly reopening for in-person instruction last week, Nogales schools closed their classrooms again on Monday.)

Livier

Livier Delgado makes a boba milk tea on Friday morning.

The menu is build-your-own style: start with black or green tea, add a flavor like taro or dragonfruit, add cream or milk, and pick your boba. There’s also a range of conventional coffee choices, from espresso to a pumpkin spiced latte. And customers looking for a more unusual combination can order a boba coffee.

Delgado said she was apprehensive about opening up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided earlier this year that it was “now or never.” For now, her cousin Jose Cruz is also lending a hand. In the future, she’s hoping to grow the business and hire more staff.

Liv’s Boba & Coffee is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week. It’s located at 800 Shell Rd., Suite D.

Tags

Load comments