Last Friday morning, Livier Delgado was in her element, shaking up cold black tea, half-and-half, sweet syrup and – the most important ingredient – tapioca pearls, to make a milk tea.
The sweet and creamy tea from Taiwan, sometimes called “boba,” sometimes called “bubble tea,” is the unique offering at Liv’s Boba Cafe, a new shop that Delgado and her boyfriend Oliver Gaztelum opened last week in Nogales.
Pop music blared and a faint hint of ground coffee was in the air as a handful of customers trickled in shortly before noon on Oct. 23, the cafe’s opening day. The morning customers took their orders to go, but by that evening, about a dozen people were settled into seats at tables and a bar.
Delgado said that she first tried boba tea in Tucson, where she attended college. After moving back home, she plotted to introduce Nogales to the drink.
“I was like: I like it, so I want to bring it to Nogales,” she said.
She and Gaztelum explored locations in Arizona and Sonora before settling on the spot that opened last week, in a storefront on Shell Road that’s nestled between the Holiday Inn and Best Western hotels, behind the Circle K on Mariposa Road. “Liv’s” reflects both of their first names.
Delgado said she’s hoping the cafe can be a hangout spot for students from Nogales High School – just a few minutes walk away – to get a drink with friends or sit down to do homework. (After briefly reopening for in-person instruction last week, Nogales schools closed their classrooms again on Monday.)
The menu is build-your-own style: start with black or green tea, add a flavor like taro or dragonfruit, add cream or milk, and pick your boba. There’s also a range of conventional coffee choices, from espresso to a pumpkin spiced latte. And customers looking for a more unusual combination can order a boba coffee.
Delgado said she was apprehensive about opening up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided earlier this year that it was “now or never.” For now, her cousin Jose Cruz is also lending a hand. In the future, she’s hoping to grow the business and hire more staff.
Liv’s Boba & Coffee is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week. It’s located at 800 Shell Rd., Suite D.