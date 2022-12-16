Prevost

Dan Prevost, the new chief executive officer at Mariposa Community Health Center, is seen here at right during the recent Mariposa Cares Christmas event. He's joined, from left, by Patty Molina, senior director of MCHC Community Health Services; and Gail Emrick, executive director of the Southeast Arizona Health Education Center (SEAHEC).

 Photo by Manuel C. Coppola

Dan Prevost is the new chief executive officer at Mariposa Community Health Center, taking over for former CEO Ed Sicurello, who retired effective Oct. 25.

In a news release, MCHC said that Prevost served as chief operating officer under Sicurello for six years prior to assuming the CEO role on Oct. 26. He was selected for the top post by the MCHC Board of Directors.

Sicurello

Ed Sicurello, MCHC's former CEO, retired effective Oct. 25.


