Dan Prevost, the new chief executive officer at Mariposa Community Health Center, is seen here at right during the recent Mariposa Cares Christmas event. He's joined, from left, by Patty Molina, senior director of MCHC Community Health Services; and Gail Emrick, executive director of the Southeast Arizona Health Education Center (SEAHEC).
Dan Prevost is the new chief executive officer at Mariposa Community Health Center, taking over for former CEO Ed Sicurello, who retired effective Oct. 25.
In a news release, MCHC said that Prevost served as chief operating officer under Sicurello for six years prior to assuming the CEO role on Oct. 26. He was selected for the top post by the MCHC Board of Directors.
“Dan has demonstrated excellent leadership, expertise and judgment, and is thoroughly committed to Mariposa’s mission,” the news release said. “He believes in promoting employee growth within the organization and creating an outstanding organizational culture.”
MCHC noted that while working as COO, Prevost “helped drive growth in Mariposa’s infrastructure,” adding that as part of that growth, the health center went from 250 to 400 employees, and from 23,000 patients served to 30,000.
“His experience and education have been in pursuit of his philosophy to provide excellence in, and equal access to healthcare for everyone,” MCHC said.
Prevost’s educational credentials include a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a bachelor of science in health administration, both from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He also has a master’s in business administration with a concentration in health sector management from Boston University.
“I’m humbled by the magnitude of the responsibility and the impact Mariposa has on the community,” he said in the MCHC news release announcing his promotion. “I’m excited to continue to help build our culture and bring excellent healthcare to our community.”
In his free time, Prevost enjoys tennis, hiking, biking, cooking, sailing and wood working.
Sicurello, whom Prevost replaces, was COO and chief financial officer at MCHC for 11 years, before serving as CEO for the past seven years.
“His outstanding leadership, compassion and accomplishments will be remembered,” the news release said.
Founded in 1980, MCHC now offers medical, dental and behavioral healthcare, as well as pharmacy and community health services. It has locations in Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and Patagonia.