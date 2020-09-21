Although they were part of a slightly shorter and quieter ceremony than usual at the Tumacácori National Historical Park on Constitution and Citizenship day, 14 individuals from seven countries shared the same sense of happiness and excitement as they were sworn in as some of the country’s newest U.S. citizens last Thursday.
The new citizens – originally from Congo, Egypt, Iraq, Mexico, Philippines, Samoa and Singapore – each raised their right hand as they recited the oath of allegiance, finalizing the last step in their naturalization process.
“I feel very happy. I’m so glad and I’m so proud of myself,” said Fatima Fahim of Egypt, a few minutes after the oath. “I like to work, to live here and that my kids can live here forever.”
She was accompanied by her husband Hassan Elsentriecy, who brought his family to the United States after he was granted an H1B visa to work as a research scientist in Tennessee. The couple later moved to Oro Valley, became permanent residents and each finally fulfilled their naturalization about one month apart.
“I got it one month ago,” Elsentriecy said of his citizenship. “We applied together, but because of the pandemic, they separated us.”
U.S. District Judge Cindy Jorgenson noted that the COVID-19 pandemic changed this year’s ceremony in a few ways: the celebratory speeches were cut shorter, new citizens were only able to invite one guest, and the chairs were separated by six feet between each party to allow for social distancing.
Blanca Espinoza, a newly naturalized U.S. citizen from Mazatlan in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, said she also noticed a few details missing compared to other ceremonies she had previously attended, such as live music and people dressed up as historical figures like George Washington.
Still, she expressed her happiness and excitement about finalizing her process to become a U.S. citizen. “I’m happy for this day, for the opportunity that this country grants us of being here,” Espinoza said.
‘It’s worth it’
Park Ranger Melanie Rawlins pointed out the significance of the ceremony’s setting, calling it the “perfect place” to host the event as it highlighted the rich culture and history of generations that came before them.
“Despite what we may hear in the current political environment, as a nation, we value and celebrate the diversity of our individual backgrounds and we respect and appreciate what it means to be a citizen of this nation,” Rawlins said.
“I know that you will carry the same spirit and devotion as those who came before you, and that you will strengthen and enrich our nation,” she said.
For her part, Espinoza was most excited to contribute to the United States by voting in the November General Election.
Similarly, Clement Musyo, who came to the United States as a refugee from Congo, hunched over in his seat as he slowly and carefully filled out the voter registration form sitting on his lap only a few minutes after the naturalization ceremony ended.
“We all wish we could participate (in the voting process), but it’s a privilege,” Espinoza said, adding that it took a lot of hard work to earn such rights.
She recounted that the most difficult part of the process was improving her English language skills and learning U.S. history in a language she was still trying to master.
For Fahim, she and her husband shared a chuckle as they remembered that she was most nervous about fulfilling her interview with immigration officials.
But now, reflecting on the entire process of becoming eligible candidates, applying and finally becoming U.S. citizens, the two expressed gratitude for their newly earned rights and privileges.
“We have a lot of freedom. We enjoy a lot of work opportunities. We didn’t have such opportunities in our original country, so it’s great to be in this great country,” Elsentriecy said.
Fahim, now looking forward to being able to travel to more countries without a visa, shared encouraging words for those still in the process of becoming naturalized citizens.
“It’s a lot of work. It takes a lot of time to finish all the steps. I would say to them to be patient,” she said, adding: “It’s worth it.”