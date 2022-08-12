Balloon

Luvia Coronado attaches a hand-colored balloon to a flower arrangement, commissioned to celebrate a newborn baby girl.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On Tuesday afternoon, Luvia Coronado trimmed a handful of fresh, green stems and sifted through clusters of blush-colored roses. The bouquet was destined for Holy Cross Hospital, to celebrate the birth of a baby girl.

She cupped a handful of petals, too brown to use, and laid them gently on a nearby table, noting that she liked to give thanks to her flowers – even those that don’t make it into the bouquet.

earrings

Jewelry from several locally owned businesses sits on display at Beauty and the Beast Flower Concepts, a Nogales-based business that opened a new physical location on Aug. 6.
Arrangement1

Luvia Coronado works on a flower arrangement celebrating the birth of a baby girl.
Bows!

Handmade products – like silk bows from local business owner Pily Garcia – adorn Luvia Coronado’s new store, which showcases her own business, Beauty and the Beast Flower Concepts, along with those of other female entrepeneurs.


Tags

