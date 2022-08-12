On Tuesday afternoon, Luvia Coronado trimmed a handful of fresh, green stems and sifted through clusters of blush-colored roses. The bouquet was destined for Holy Cross Hospital, to celebrate the birth of a baby girl.
She cupped a handful of petals, too brown to use, and laid them gently on a nearby table, noting that she liked to give thanks to her flowers – even those that don’t make it into the bouquet.
Earlier this month, the 28-year-old opened her first storefront, establishing a brick-and-mortar location for her business, Beauty and the Beast Flower Concepts, at 2069 North Grand Ave. in Nogales.
“We took a risk,” Coronado said. “And the truth is, we’ve gotten a really good response.”
Coronado’s shop celebrates floristry: sunflowers, red gerbera daisies and pale orange petals sit behind the glass door of an industrial-sized cooler. But the space also displays and sells products from 18 other businesses – all local and women-owned.
“They’re all such beautiful people,” Coronado said. “They’re all very hard workers.”
Coronado said she met many of those business owners while selling her own arrangements at local pop-ups. At one of those events in April, Josefina Cortés, who operates the jewelry company JC Jewels, praised the idea of a concept store: a venue that rents out units for multiple vendors, allowing them to share overhead costs.
“Everything is so expensive,” Cortés told the NI at the time.
Months later, Coronado’s new store pays tribute to that idea of a shared space.
Nearby sat a row of pear and blossom-scented candles from Di Luna, a business founded by Nogales native María José Cortés. On a display table, bracelets glistened with semi-precious stones – hand-crafted by Anabelle Barajas, who owns the Rio Rico-based Ikenna Jewelry Design.
For Coronado, it’s a win-win.
“I said, ‘Well, how cool would it be to help all those people?’” she added. “And for me, it’s more options, so more people can come. Not just to look at my products, but to look at the rest.”
‘With love’
The building unit that now houses Beauty and the Beast had been empty for years, according to Coronado.
So the space, nestled between a pizzeria and a grade school at the north end of the Plaza Mariposa, needed work. Walls were repainted; new floors were laid. Coronado upholstered the bathroom and plastered dozens of flowers to a glass door for decoration.
“It was a long process,” she grinned.
“There were difficult moments, good moments,” added Julio Mendivil, Coronado’s fiancé, who was helping around the store Tuesday afternoon.
Minutes later, Adriana Lopez walked in. The floral arrangement she’d ordered – the one for the newborn baby – was set to be finished later in the week. But she was already familiar with Coronado’s work.
Lopez had found out about Beauty and the Beast through Facebook, back when Coronado sold arrangements out of her home. But having a new flower shop, Lopez added, creates another option for local shoppers.
Before, “where would you go? Safeway, for example? Maybe Walmart?” she said. “(Those stores) don’t sell the quality that they sell,” she added, looking toward Coronado.
Coronado had studied floristry in Nogales, Sonora, at the Iberoamerican School of Floral Art. Creating arrangements for her clients, she said, feels intimate – like when she crafted a bouquet for a woman who’d tested cancer-free after battling the disease. In the arrangement, Coronado said, she incorporated the pearl-colored ribbon associated with lung cancer awareness.
“She does it with a lot of love,” Lopez added.
‘It requires time’
Running a retail space translates into a long list of tasks for Coronado: tracking the prices and sales for nearly 20 businesses, keeping the unit clean and presentable, paying rent.
Meanwhile, vendors who rent within the space can focus on their businesses without playing the additional role of shopkeeper.
“It’s been a blessing,” said Anabelle Barajas, the owner of Ikenna Jewelry.
For decades, Barajas has been crafting jewelry – something she does out of her Rio Rico home. She works with gold plate and semi-precious stones, spending hours at Tucson’s gem festival to stock up for the year. Then, the design process begins.
“It requires time,” Barajas said.
Renting a space, without renting the whole store, gives Barajas more time to focus on the creative aspect of her business. And, she added, it allows her to spend time with her son and daughter.
The concept store, Barajas added, shows a diversity of entrepreneurs: some, like Barajas, started their businesses well before the COVID-19 pandemic. But other, younger businesses started amid the lockdowns and quarantines – like Aesthetic Creations, a company that started in 2020 when high school student Bryanna Alvarado began designing cell phone cases.
“They all have a story,” Barajas added, “of wanting to do something for the city.”