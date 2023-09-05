As 10 students stepped inside the NCD Community Kitchen last Wednesday, they quickly began setting up – wrapping aprons over their clothes, hair nets over their heads and plastic gloves for food handling.

Suzette Campos, an employee with Circles of Peace, then began introducing the meal of the day: cooked beans, a typical food found in many local homes.

Flores mashes the baked beans, while mixing in cheese and salsa for more flavor.
Sebastian Leyva, left, and Uziel Ojeda, both 12 years old, enjoy some flour tortillas with butter while waiting to taste the beans prepared during their cooking session.
Cooking instructor Silvia Flores (fourth from right) and students ages 12-18 pose for a photo in their aprons after learning how to prepare beans.


