As 10 students stepped inside the NCD Community Kitchen last Wednesday, they quickly began setting up – wrapping aprons over their clothes, hair nets over their heads and plastic gloves for food handling.
Suzette Campos, an employee with Circles of Peace, then began introducing the meal of the day: cooked beans, a typical food found in many local homes.
“Beans have been an important part of Mexico’s diet and economy since prehistoric times, which is why it’s an integral part of the country’s gastronomy,” Campos told the group of students, ages 12-18, as she read a brief history of the meal.
Meanwhile, cooking instructor Silvia Flores prepared her station inside the kitchen: a crockpot filled with baked beans, a bottle of salsa, a bag with a variety of sliced cheese and an immersion blender.
And a few minutes later, Flores held a demonstration on how she prepares her own recipe of cooked beans using all the ingredients she had on hand.
Last Wednesday’s activity was the second session of a new program by Circles of Peace, in which participants of the Youth Against Drugs and Alcohol group learn about the history of a classic Mexican meal, then practice making it themselves.
Teresa Romero, a behavioral health technician with Circles of Peace, said the new program is a collaboration between their organization, Nogales Community Development and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The purpose, she said, is to encourage local youth to learn more about their culture, reignite a connection between kids and adults, and empower kids as they grow into adulthood.
“The way I see it is that we as adults wrap our kids with our culture, our traditions and help them find their sense of pride in who they are, where they come from,” Romero said. “Another benefit is it prepares youth for when they leave home, because some of them might not even know how to fry an egg.”
The first session was held in mid-August, she said. Since then, NCD has provided its new commercial kitchen for the classes, while Circles of Peace gathers YADA members with local adults who teach them about a specific dish. The Community Food Bank is funding the program with a grant that targets food insecurity in the region.
“We decided to do foods that are practical and typical for us Mexicans, as well as inexpensive,” Romero said.
During the first session, she said, YADA participants had the chance to make their own flour tortillas and eat them afterwards. The goal was to also have students cook beans during last Wednesday’s class, but they had to settle for a cooking demonstration due to a few planning issues, she said.
Learning experiences
After Flores finished preparing the beans last Wednesday, the group took the freshly cooked meal back to the Circles of Peace office – located steps away from the NCD kitchen – for other volunteers and employees to taste.
Sebastian Leyva, a YADA member who’s attended the two cooking sessions, sat in a corner eating a flour tortilla as he waited to have a plate of beans.
Speaking to the NI, the 12-year-old said the first session had been his favorite so far because of how interactive it was to make the tortillas from scratch.
“It’s fun. I like to learn new stuff to cook,” he said.
“Everybody in my family is Mexican, so now I know how they do them,” Leyva said of the foods he’s learned to make so far.
And although he hadn’t written down the specific recipes, he said he had a good notion of how to replicate it at home.
Sitting beside him, 12-year-old Uziel Ojeda said he joined Wednesday’s session for the first time after his brother and friends told him about it. And although he didn’t get to cook for himself, he still enjoyed the new experience of wearing an apron and gloves in the kitchen.
Campos, the Circles of Peace staff member who taught the kids about history last week, said she could see the kids’ excitement over the classes as more participants joined during the second session.
“They’re typical meals that they find at home, so they’re interested in learning how to make them,” she said.
Moving forward, Romero said, they have enough grant funding to continue the classes for a year. And so far, they’ve planned which meals they’ll do for the next six months – including chimichangas, or deep-fried burritos, and coricos, a subtly sweet cookie-like dessert made of corn flour, popular in northwestern Mexico.
The cooking sessions will be held twice a month for members of the YADA program. To get involved, Romero said, youth ages 12-18 can contact Circles of Peace at (520) 281-0579.