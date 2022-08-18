In June 2021, Ray Sayre retired from his post as emergency management director in Santa Cruz County. For more than a year, the position remained vacant – technically.
But behind the scenes, Sobeira Castro was working to fill the gaps left by Sayre’s departure.
“I’ve had to step up, because I felt that the office was going to fail,” Castro said.
Now, Castro is officially stepping into Sayre’s former position .
On Tuesday, during a supervisors meeting, County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell announced that Castro had been promoted to direct the emergency management division.
For the first time in more than a year, an appointed director will guide local communities and agencies through disaster preparation and response. Those disasters can range from a sewage breach, to a wildfire, to a pandemic.
The director coordinates with local responders, like firefighters, EMTs and police, while also collaborating with state and federal agencies.
“We restore, we recover,” Castro said, speaking to the NI shortly after Terrell’s announcement. “This encompasses everything that I’ve always wanted to do.”
Common sense
Castro applied to work for the county as an emergency management specialist in 2017. At the time, she held a background in criminal justice – emergency management was new for her.
Still, Sayre said, she stood out as an applicant.
“There is a very large component of common sense that goes into emergency management,” he recalled. “She certainly impressed me with that.”
That summer, the cross-border sewer line known as the International Outfall Interceptor sprung a leak, allowing raw sewage to leach into Potrero Creek. Castro, along with Sayre and the county’s outgoing specialist, Sandra Eriksen, worked on gathering experts, from epidemiologists to fire chiefs, to assess the damage.
At the time, Castro had been on the job for about two weeks.
“She’s had some significant challenges,” Sayre added.
But the vast majority of emergency management involves preparation and training, Sayre added.
“I think there’s probably a general conception that emergency management just sits around and does nothing until there’s an emergency,” he said. “And that is absolutely not true.”
A large part of that preparation, he added, involves building connections with neighboring agencies, so that if and when an emergency strikes, the county can easily procure resources – like a helicopter or a group of volunteers.
Sayre observed that before she stepped into the director’s position, Castro had already cultivated those connections – something that will help the county.
“She’s a very good relationship builder,” he added.
‘It’s about time’
When Sayre left the department last June, his position remained vacant for months; something that drew concern among first responders and Sayre himself.
“A year is a very long time to be without an emergency manager,” said Sayre, speaking to the NI Tuesday.
At a County Board of Supervisors meeting in April, Louis Chaboya, another former emergency management director, urged county leadership to fill the vacancy.
“I know funding is very important,” Chaboya told the supervisors during the meeting. “But the loss of your house, or a relative or a friend, I think overwhelms it.”
At the time, the county had left the position open while considering a merger between the health and emergency management departments, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
And during that period, Castro took the reins. There were grants to apply for, training sessions to organize – not to mention a vaccination effort against COVID-19.
Speaking to the NI in April, Tubac Fire Chief Ben Guerrero applauded the department’s remaining staff for “picking up the slack” in Sayre’s absence.
“But,” Guerrero said in April, “you can definitely see the need for that position.”
Speaking on Tuesday, Chaboya expressed relief over Castro’s new appointment
“It’s about time, huh?” he added.
And eventually, Castro said, the departments did merge – she works regularly with Terrell and the health department.
Now, as an official director, Castro said she has more decision-making ability, allowing the department to move faster.
“Before it was more asking for approval,” she said. “Now it’s like, ‘OK, our department is legit. It actually works now.’ It’s official.”
Flood prevention
As Castro spoke from her office on Tuesday – a brightly lit room in the county government complex – first responders across the line in Nogales, Sonora were continuing to handle the aftermath of disastrous flooding that had occurred in recent days.
The flooding led to the deaths of two girls ages 6 and 8, and a 56-year-old woman.
“Thank God, our infrastructure is a lot better than a lot of other countries. But it could happen here, you know?” Castro said. “It can happen.”
Sayre, who said he’s continuing to work with the department as a contractor, listed flooding as one of the county’s top concerns in terms of emergencies – along with wildfires and hazardous spills, like the IOI breach in 2017. Currently, the pair are working on a multijurisdictional hazard mitigation plan to address possible disasters and solutions.
“I want to make sure we’re fine,” Castro said of local residents and first responders. Liability, or infrastructure failure, she said, “we can live with that.”
Nodding to the fatalities reported in Nogales, Sonora, Castro described avoiding that level of tragedy as the department’s most crucial priority.
“When somebody passes away,” she added, “we suffer as well. As emergency management, as local law enforcement, or fire department because of the whole scenario. Thinking we could have done better. I don’t want to be in that, in those shoes.”