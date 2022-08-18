Sobeira1

Santa Cruz County has a new emergency management director: Sobeira Castro, who’d served as a specialist within the department, will take on the role.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In June 2021, Ray Sayre retired from his post as emergency management director in Santa Cruz County. For more than a year, the position remained vacant – technically.

But behind the scenes, Sobeira Castro was working to fill the gaps left by Sayre’s departure.



Tags

Load comments