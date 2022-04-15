The following people were hired or promoted to fill leadership positions with businesses or nonprofit entities operating in the local community.
Carlyle is new finance chief at Nogales Unified
The Nogales Unified School District hired Clementina Carlyle as its new finance director, effective Feb. 28.
Carlyle was previously the chief financial officer for Baboquivari Unified School District and had worked in the finance arena for 38 years, NUSD said in a news release.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, and a master’s degree in organizational management, from the University of Phoenix. In addition, she has a school finance and operations certification from the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, which she completed in 2017.
NUSD Human Resources Director Mayra Zuniga said Carlyle was the unanimous choice for the position, which became vacant after previous Finance Director Adelmo Sandoval died unexpectedly last November.
“The committee highlighted Ms. Carlyle’s fiscally conservative approach to school finance,” Zuniga said in the news release, adding: “She has studied and knows our district’s financial state and is knowledgeable about the components and issues of school finance.”
Rosie Ainza to take step up at school district
Rosie Ainza is poised to move up the ladder at NUSD starting in June, when her promotion to administrative assistant to the superintendent takes effect.
Ainza is currently the administrative assistant for Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto, who was hired late last year to be the next NUSD superintendent starting July 1.
Ainza has been in her current position for 10 years, NUSD said in a news release, noting that she graduated from Nogales High School in 1982 and started working for the district as a clerk at NHS in 1987. While working at NHS, Ainza earned an associate’s degree in general studies from Pima Community College.
Ainza has also held positions at Lincoln Elementary School and at the NUSD Registration Office.
Cropper’s adds Sorenson as operations manager
Ole “Lee” Sorenson recently joined Cropper’s Nogales Auto Center as the new operations manager overseeing the service, parts, collision and detail departments.
Sorenson was born and raised in Casa Grande after his family moved there in 1960. His father owned gas stations and his mother was from a family of cotton farmers in the Casa Grande area.
For nearly 30 years, Sorenson’s career has in one form or another been in the automotive/heavy truck industry. He has been service/operations manager involving multiple vehicle brands, including General Motors, Ford, Dodge/Jeep, Toyota and others.
“I enjoy the business because of the people I encounter and the lives that I have touched,” he said. “Being in the field of service for cars you encounter allot of very nice people who trust you with one of the most valuable possessions they have in their lives. As well as the huge responsibility of workin with and training other staff members to build a professional organization to meet the customers’ ever changing needs.”
Moore takes on expanded role for FPAA
The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas announced earlier this year that it had named Allison Moore its executive vice president.
Moore has been with the FPAA since 2001, serving as its communications chief, director of legislative and regulatory affairs, and most recently, as vice president.
In this new post, Moore is expected to take on expanded duties that include serving as the chief FPAA officer at some meetings, and handling other administrative duties, particularly at the association’s home office in Nogales, the FPAA said.
“Allison is a 20-year veteran of FPAA who knows just about everything and everybody when it comes to keeping the border operating for imports of fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico,” FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer said in a news release issued Jan. 24. “She gives FPAA Members true guidance on regulatory matters, and she works closely with other industry leaders who set the tone for the industry at large, such as with her role on the Food Safety Council at the International Fresh Produce Association.”
Moore is originally from Virginia, and has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Virginia. She also earned a master of fine arts degree from the University of Arizona. Her community activities include co-founding and serving as secretary of the Louie and Friends Foundation, which helps families in need cover medical costs for their pets. She is also the current vice president of public relations and former president of the Nogales Toastmasters Club.
Coppola named president/CEO of BBB
Irene Coppola will take over as president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona, effective July 1.
More than 50 businesses in Santa Cruz County are accredited by the organization, which regularly participates in local charity efforts and food drives.
“I have had the pleasure to work closely with Irene Coppola for the past seven years. Her respect for our members, our community and our BBB team is the right foundation for continued success.” said current CEO Pamela Crim.
Coppola, a Sahuarita resident, has spent the last several years working as the BBB’s director of finance and human resources. Before joining the BBB, she held a variety of positions, including working as business manager for the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun for more than 20 years. She is the wife of NI publisher Manuel C. Coppola.
Coppola is the BBB Serving Southern Arizona’s first Latina CEO, and is also a 2020 Women of Influence-Financial Champion recipient. She has served as the chair for the Green Valley/Sahuarita Salvation Army and as the board treasurer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona Donation Center.
“It is an honor to lead the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona,” she said. “I’m excited and look forward to building upon the strong foundation of this wonderful organization. Together, with our impeccable team, we will continue to grow our opportunities to advance marketplace trust.”