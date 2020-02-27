An organization with ties to a police officers’ union is trying to take over as the collective representative for the city’s non-public safety employees.
The newly-formed Nogales City Employees Association (NCEA) is challenging the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union for the right to represent the 143 city workers classified as non-confidential employees.
“NCEA intends to replace CWA as the bargaining agent for these employees as soon as possible,” Martin Bihn, a Phoenix lawyer who represents NCEA, wrote in a Feb. 21 email to City Attorney Mike Massee. Speaking to the NI on Wednesday, Bihn said that it “shouldn’t take more than a few weeks” for NCEA to gain enough members to take over from CWA.
The organization was created to “address wages and working conditions,” NCEA Acting President Hector Martinez said in a prepared statement provided by Bihn.
But Linda Hatfield, the president of CWA Local 7000, said she doesn’t think NCEA will gather the support of more than half of eligible employees, which would allow it to supplant CWA.
She asserted that NCEA wasn’t able to deliver on its promises to city employees. “Somebody can’t just say they’re going to go in and get you a raise and it’s going to happen, because it’s not,” she said.
For now, neither organization has a majority of non-classified employees behind it. CWA currently has 37 members, according to City Human Resources Director Carmen Fuentes. Bihn told the NI that NCEA is “pushing 40” members. In the email to Massee, Bihn said that NCEA members were employees in the public works department.
CWA, which is affiliated with the national union federation AFL-CIO, has been the exclusive representative for non-classified employees at the city since 2004.
A move to NCEA would put more power in the hands of an organization that already represents local police officers.
NCEA and the Nogales Police Officers Association (NPOA) – the union for Nogales Police Department officers – are both associate organizations under the Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs (AZCOPS). NPOA President Victor Hetherington is the vice president of AZCOPS and Martin Bihn represents both AZCOPS and NCEA.
AZCOPS and NCEA are not technically unions, but they charge membership dues and can legally provide collective bargaining representation to members. AZCOPS counts 113 associate organizations, according to Executive Director Jim Parks.
NCEA’s announcement that it will seek recognition from the city comes after behind-the-scenes discussions among city employees dating at least to last summer that led several workers to drop their CWA membership and, in some cases, join AZCOPS.
In the most recent union “drop period” in June 2019, 37 city employees dropped their CWA membership.
After the dramatic drop in membership, Hatfield accused city employees of discussing union matters during working hours – a violation of city policy – and asked the city council in September 2019 to investigate what she called “union busting” in the public works department.
Hatfield also singled out Hetherington, who she said had distributed information about AZCOPS while he was on duty for NPD. Hetherington acknowledged he had done so, but downplayed the incident.
The council agreed in December to hire Tucson lawyer Teresa Flores to investigate Hatfield’s allegations, though Deputy City Manager John Kissinger expressed skepticism about the probe.
In a Dec. 17 letter to Kissinger, Bihn called Hatfield’s allegations “baseless” and asserted that “CWA lost its members because Hatfield and CWA failed to provide adequate representation.”
Flores’ final report, dated Feb. 9 and obtained by the NI following a public records request, does not explicitly confirm or reject Hatfield’s claims of wrongdoing.
But in the report’s conclusion, Flores states that, “Fundamentally, the underlying issue associated with the high rate of attrition for CWA members in 2019 is related to a perceived lack of customer service/member support and not a plan or scheme to poach members from CWA.”
Hatfield said she disagrees with the report’s conclusions and asserted that Flores did not interview all the individuals that Hatfield had recommended she speak to.
Majority needed
For NCEA, the next step to gaining recognition as the non-classified employees’ collective bargaining agent is to submit a petition with a list of members to city officials.
According to a 2008 city ordinance, an organization can take over as the exclusive representative for a group of city employees if the organization gets the signatures of more than fifty percent of eligible employees. That means that NCEA needs 72 of the 143 eligible workers to sign on.
The ordinance, 2008-07-004, states that the city will verify an organization’s petition within 30 days.
While it’s not clear if NCEA will gather the necessary support, city officials are preparing for the possibility. In a memo to employees dated Feb. 26, City Manager Eddie Johnson outlined how NCEA could gain recognition in accordance with the ordinance. Massee, the city attorney, said that NCEA could be recognized immediately after a petition was verified.
Hatfield, for her part, told the NI that CWA has added members in recent weeks and she was already planning to negotiate a new contract with the city for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins on July 1, 2020.
“We’re operating as normal,” she said.