Rio Rico High School is set to open a new $3-million, 250-seat performing arts center as soon as this fall after the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District governing board approved a contract for the project on Tuesday.
The center will include a stage and tiered seating area, as well as makeup rooms and restrooms for performers. There will also be a storage room and a lobby for audiences, according to a presentation by the architecture firm behind the project.
The new performance center will be located at the site of the school’s existing media center. Plans also call for an outdoor performance area covered by a canopy.
A timeline included in board documents shows that work on the project is expected to last about 30 weeks. It was projected to start Feb. 8 and end Aug. 31. That would mean the new center will be ready shortly after students go back to school for the 2021-22 school year.
The SCVUSD board took architecture firm ADM’s recommendation to accept a roughly $3-million bid from Mesa-based contractor SD Crane. The project will be funded by the bond that was approved by school district voters in 2019.
The voters gave the district approval to sell up to $22.55 million in bonds to fund a number of capital improvement projects, and the school board voted in February 2020 to sell up to $16.9 million worth of bonds for the first handful of projects, leaving another approximately $5.6 million to be raised down the road.
During Tuesday’s presentation, ADM also highlighted a few bond-funded projects already paid for, including installing new bleachers at Coatimundi Middle School, buying a pair of new school buses and several paving projects.
At the time it was passed, district officials said the bond would be used to make improvements at all five SCVUSD school campuses and for upgraded athletic facilities at the high school.
In-progress designs presented on Tuesday showed a new artificial turf field for soccer and football, a new track and grass infield, as well as three new tennis courts and three new basketball courts.