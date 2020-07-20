Franklin G. Gilvin, Jr. is the new principal at Wade Carpenter Middle School.
The hiring of Gilvin, who recently worked as an instructional and intervention specialist at Santa Rita High School in Tucson, was approved by the NUSD governing board during a meeting on July 13.
He replaces Roman Soltero, who resigned after five years as principal of WCMS.
In a news release, Superintendent Fernando Parra said Gilvin “has extensive experience” and that he “reviewed Carpenter’s strengths and he knows exactly what he is coming to.”
Gilvin’s resume includes serving as the dean of students at Santa Rita, assisting teachers with aligning the curriculum and with organizing professional development opportunities, among other duties. He has also worked as a teacher and served as a coach in areas including middle school cross-country and track.
Gilvin was chosen for the WCMS position with the help of a committee that reviewed all applicants, Parra said.
“I want to thank the committee for its work in selecting the candidate they felt was the best fit for Carpenter,” Parra said.
Gilvin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Morehead State University in Kentucky and a master’s in education administration for the University of Phoenix.
According to the NUSD news release, Gilvin said he believes that all students can and should learn, but noted that everyone learns a bit differently.
“I am very pleased that I was selected for this position,” he said.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)