Carlos Gabriel Wong is set to be the next principal of A.J. Mitchell Elementary School.
His hiring was approved on May 11 at the Nogales Unified School District governing board meeting for the upcoming school year, the district said in an announcement.
Current principal Michelle Shuman is retiring after a 30-year career with NUSD that began with her working as a kindergarten teacher at Mitchell. Shuman served in various other NUSD positions, including principal at Robert M. Bracker Elementary School, before moving to Mitchell.
Wong is currently an assistant principal at McCartney Ranch Elementary School in Casa Grande. He has a total of seven years of leadership experience, including serving as the dean of students and principal designee at Mountain Rose Academy in Tucson, and in various positions in the Tucson Unified School District, according to NUSD Human Resources Director Mayra Zuniga.
Wong has a bachelor of arts degree in political science with a minor in business management from the University of Arizona. He also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership/higher education from Northern Arizona University.
The Superintendent’s Selection Committee at NUSD, which is composed of teachers, classified workers, administrators and parents, unanimously selected Wong after conducting interviews with several applicants, the district said, noting that in its report to the governing board on its selection, the committee highlighted his strong communication skills in both English and Spanish, his “calm and collected” demeanor and his diversity of experience.
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)