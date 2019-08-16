After a chaotic hiring process led the City of Nogales to temporarily lose control of its municipal court in February, the council is revising the municipal code in an attempt to avoid the same situation in the future.
An ordinance passed by the council last Wednesday updates the code to explicitly state the city council’s power to appoint temporary judges in the event that the municipal court lacks a presiding magistrate.
City Attorney Michael Massee said that the revision could help prevent the Arizona Supreme Court from turning over control of the municipal court to a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge, as happened earlier this year.
The city’s municipal court went several months without a presiding judge beginning in January, when former Magistrate Mayra Galindo left for a new job in Goodyear, Ariz.
During that time, the county’s Presiding Judge Thomas Fink appointed several pro-tem judges to run the court while the city council interviewed candidates for the full-time position.
But after the council stumbled in its first attempt to hire a new magistrate, the Arizona Supreme Court turned over control of the city court to Fink on Feb. 27
The supreme court wrote that it was giving Fink control of the court because: “It has come to the court’s attention that the City of Nogales Municipal Court has been without a presiding magistrate, and currently has no judicial officer.”
The same day, Fink had rescinded his appointment of produce executive Michael Vohland as pro-tem judge, leaving the court without a judge.
Massee said that the revision to the city code wouldn’t change the state supreme court’s supervisory power over the city court, but would give the city council the ability to keep the court running with pro-tem judges, thereby avoiding the situation that led to the supreme court’s move.
Last Wednesday, the council also passed a resolution that proposes an update to the Nogales City Charter that includes language similar to the city code revision.
Residents will have a chance to vote on the proposed charter change in November 2020.
The revision to the city code also includes some other measures, such as the establishment of a “Court Enhancement Fund” that will be funded by $25 fees added to “all fines, sanctions, penalties, and assessments imposed by the Municipal Court.”