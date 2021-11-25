Inmates at the Santa Cruz County Detention Center are searched thoroughly before they are allowed into the jail. So it was a real head-scratcher for staff as to how fentanyl pills were getting into the facility.
“We started getting fentanyl in the jail and we couldn’t figure it out,” Sheriff David Hathaway said.
But officials believe the mystery has been solved (suffice to say, inmates were stashing the drugs where the sun don’t shine). And last week, a $112,000 scanner was deployed at the jail in Nogales to help ferret out jail smugglers.
In seven seconds, the Conpass LTE full-body X-ray screening machine will check a person for contraband located on their person or inside their body cavity.
Referring to the six-figure price tag, Bruce Bracker, vice chairman of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, said, “The cost of the new scanner pales in comparison to the value of a life lost due to an overdose.”
With 15 narcotics busts at the jail so far this year – almost twice the number recorded in 2020 – it was a matter of time before detention center personnel realized two factors were at play in the introduction of narcotics: the fact that people picked up on federal warrants are housed at the jail along with local detainees, and the presence of repeat probation violators.
Some of the federal inmates had smuggled narcotics – mostly fentanyl – into the United States in body cavities. However, the drugs were not detected at the time of their arrest or intake at the jail.
Then, some of the local probationers were apparently establishing a cottage industry as couriers by hiding pills inside their bodies and then willingly and repeatedly getting jailed briefly for violations.
“We would take in a person who violated probation. They would serve for a short period, get released and within the next week or two, they would be back,” said Operations Division Commander Gerardo Castillo. “We asked ourselves, ‘What’s going on here?’ We had not seen this before to this extent.”
In one particular case, an officer was conducting a strip search and when the inmate was ordered to squat, he dropped a package of pills. He tried to recover the package but officers intervened. The man was charged with introducing contraband, which is a felony.
Piggyback purchase
What isn’t clear yet is how inmates pay for the drugs that are smuggled into the jail.
“This is pretty new to us and we haven’t been able to determine exactly how these transactions are settled,” Castillo said. “But if I had to guess, I would say payment comes due on the outside, or possibly through the commissary system” in which goods are purchased for someone else by an inmate who has funds in a jail account.
Whatever the case may be, body or strip searches are somewhat limited in effectiveness due to regulations and guidelines on how they are conducted, Castillo said. The drug smugglers were even getting past another electronic scanner at the jail that’s designed more like a chair for the body scan, and which has a flat surface on which inmates rest their faces for oral imaging.
The new scanner was approved for purchase by the County Board of Supervisors at a meeting in September. Funds for the equipment came from the Jail Enhancement Fund, allocated by the state through the County Sheriff’s Association.
Hathaway said the scanner was recommended by Pima County jail officials who had completed the extensive competitive bidding process for two other machines, and Santa Cruz was able to piggyback on the purchase to save time and money.
Castillo and Interim Jail Commander John Marquez said the county has been fortunate that there have been no fentanyl or other narcotic overdoses at the detention center. However, there have been cases where inmates are discovered to be under the influence and display behavior out of character. A normally tranquil inmate will become aggressive, for example.
Inmates who are addicted to opioids are referred to mental healthcare professionals who work with them to get clean while incarcerated. Then they are offered continued services when released, though unfortunately, most do not take advantage of those services, the officials said.