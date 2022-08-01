Arielle Pantoja (center) laughs with her new classmate, Angela Alvarez, over breakfast. The two started kindergarten on Aug. 1 at San Cayetano Elementary School as the year kicked off for the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Arielle Pantoja (center) laughs with her new classmate, Angela Alvarez, over breakfast. The two started kindergarten on Aug. 1 at San Cayetano Elementary School as the year kicked off for the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Miguel Angel Chavez pauses before entering San Cayetano Elementary School, where he started 2nd grade on Monday.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Roberta Lopez fills out paperwork minutes before her son’s first kindergarten classes at San Cayetano Elementary.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Kindergarten students headed to the cafeteria Monday morning as classes resumed at San Cayetano Elementary School.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Anthony Zermeno pauses before entering San Cayetano Elementary for his first day of kindergarten.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Cars and school buses filled the San Cayetano Elementary School parking lot in Rio Rico Monday, Aug. 1, marking the first day of classes for the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Arielle Pantoja stands for a portrait shortly before starting her first day of kindergarten.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Roxie Leyva, a site secretary at San Cayetano Elementary School, checks in students for their first day on Aug. 1.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Jacob Rivera sits beside his father, Isaac Rivera, while waiting to start his first day of kindergarten.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Harley Lopez prepares for her 1st grade classes.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
San Cayetano Elementary School Principal Mimi Renteria leads the student body in the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
After hugging his parents, Santiago Guerrero heads to his 1st grade class.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Isaac Rivera adjust his son’s hair as Jacob Rivera prepares for his first day of kindergarten.
Buses and cars crowded the hilly parking lot outside San Cayetano Elementary School on Monday morning, unloading dozens of students for the start of the new academic year.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District kicked off its first day of classes on Aug. 1. Throughout Rio Rico, thousands of students stepped onto campuses of the district’s five schools.
San Cayetano buzzed with activity, both from returning students and new ones. School personnel waved blue foam fingers, welcoming some pupils with hugs as they led them inside.
“Don’t cry, mama,” said Roxie Leyva, a site secretary at San Cayetano, as a parent dropped off her young student.
“I’m really excited,” student Miguel Angel Chavez said from behind a blue mask, though, he added, he was nervous as well to start the second grade.
Nearby, Isaac Rivera brushed his son’s hair into place, moments before Jacob Rivera would start his first day of kindergarten classes. Now that he’d started elementary school, going to bed early would be a necessity, Isaac gently reminded his son.
In Eastern Santa Cruz County, classes also resumed Aug. 1 at the Sonoita Elementary School District. Other local districts will start classes next week. The Santa Cruz Elementary School District and Patagonia Public Schools are slated to start classes on Aug. 8. The Nogales Unified School District is set to start its school year Aug. 10.