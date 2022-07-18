Mike Medrano has been selected as the new superintendent for Tumacácori National Historical Park, the National Park Service said Friday.
According to the announcement, Medrano has worked for the NPS for more than 30 years, most recently as the chief of resource stewardship and science at Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas. He is set to begin his new assignment at Tumacácori on Aug. 2.
“The cultural and natural resources at Tumacácori National Historical Park tell an important story about local Native American communities and the intersection with Spanish exploration, as well as the human connection to the desert lands of southern Arizona,” Medrano said in the NPS news release. “I am excited and truly honored to be joining a fantastic team at Tumacácori to help preserve and manage those resources, where we can continue to share the park’s story with the visiting public.”
Medrano began his relationship with the NPS as a seasonal interpretive park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. In the three decades since, he has worked at Petroglyph and Fort Union National Monuments in New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Tumacácori National Historical Park.
Medrano has a bachelor’s degree in biology with an emphasis in zoology and a minor in criminology, as well as a doctorate in biology, from the University of New Mexico, the NPS said. His hobbies include night-sky and macro-photography, hiking, traveling, woodworking and metalworking.
He takes over at Tumacácori for Bob Love who retired as park superintendent in January 2022 after nearly 10 years on the job.
“We are excited to have Mike Medrano join the team at Tumacácori National Historical Park as the new superintendent,” said Mike Reynolds, regional director for the National Park Service. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the job, along with a commitment to broaden engagement with local communities, schools and tribal partners.”