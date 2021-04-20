After a new vehicle went into operation earlier this month, most residential streets in Nogales are now served by a side-loading trash collection truck.
The new vehicle replaced an old rear-loading collection truck that relied on city sanitation workers hopping off and picking up trash by hand at each house along the collection route. It’s now one of three side-loaders prowling residential streets in Nogales that use robotic arms to grab, lift and dump trash bins into the truck rather than manual labor.
The new truck’s first day of use was April 5, according to John Kissinger, the deputy city manager. He said that the city has three primary residential trash collection routes, each served by a different truck. Commercial trash accounts are served by another type of collection vehicle, as the side-loading trucks can’t lift dumpsters.
A few streets, Kissinger added, are too narrow for the side-loaders to fit. Houses there are served by a smaller truck that’s still loaded up manually.
Kissinger said workers who are no longer needed to dump trash into the back of a collection truck are probably spending time helping the city catch-up on collection of green waste – bags filled with leaves or other waste.