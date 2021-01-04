As of Monday, Nogales police had received five reports of stray bullets hitting vehicles or buildings after New Year’s gunfire.
Nogales Police Department Cpl. Oscar Mesta said four of the projectiles hit vehicles and one hit a structure, but no injuries were reported.
While authorities discourage the practice, some Ambos Nogales residents still participate in the annual tradition of firing shots into the air at the turn of the new year. Gravitational pull means that those bullets come back to earth, some after tearing through a windshield or roof, or even hitting a person.
In Nogales, Sonora, stray bullets hit local citizens. According to a report in the newspaper El Diario de Sonora, two people were injured and at least 27 homes and six vehicles were damaged by stray bullets fired during New Year’s celebrations.
The injured included a 23-year-old man, who was hospitalized after being struck in the back by a bullet that pierced the roof of his home in the Bella Vista neighborhood in the southeast area of the city. The 911 call in that incident came in at 15 minutes past midnight, El Diario de Sonora reported.
In another case, a woman was reportedly struck in the right arm by a bullet while inside her home, though the paper had few other details about that incident.
Mesta said that NPD didn’t receive any reports of shots being fired, so it’s likely that bullets that damaged property in Nogales, Ariz. were fired from across the border.
“We can assume the majority of the rounds are coming in from Mexico,” he said.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office call logs showed one gunfire-related complaint: a call from someone in the Adobe Court area about gunshots just after midnight on Jan. 1. A follow-up dispatch entry showed that a deputy responded a few minutes later and found that “all is OK.”
Since it would be nearly impossible to trace the provenance of the individual bullets, Mesta said most people reporting property damages simply want to get their homes or cars fixed and call the police to make a report for insurance purposes.
In some cases, the damage isn’t discovered until days or even weeks later.