New Year's gunfire sent bullets flying around Nogales, grazing a teenage boy and striking several homes, vehicles and even the side of the police station.

The Nogales Police Department tried in advance to discourage the problematic tradition, posting messages to its social media accounts on Dec. 30 advising the community that celebratory New Year’s gunfire is illegal and dangerous. But the sounds of gunshots still filled the air on both sides of Ambos Nogales as midnight approached on Dec. 31, and it was only seven minutes into the new year when NPD dispatch received its first report of a falling bullet.



