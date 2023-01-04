New Year's gunfire sent bullets flying around Nogales, grazing a teenage boy and striking several homes, vehicles and even the side of the police station.
The Nogales Police Department tried in advance to discourage the problematic tradition, posting messages to its social media accounts on Dec. 30 advising the community that celebratory New Year’s gunfire is illegal and dangerous. But the sounds of gunshots still filled the air on both sides of Ambos Nogales as midnight approached on Dec. 31, and it was only seven minutes into the new year when NPD dispatch received its first report of a falling bullet.
The call, which came from Anza Drive just west of the Nogales City Cemetery, was from someone who said that a bullet had gone through her roof. Nobody was hurt, the caller added.
Then at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Holy Cross Hospital reported that a 17-year-old boy was at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The teen had been grazed by a bullet on his left shoulder when he was getting into a vehicle on Kitchen Street, which bisects Anza Drive, according to information from NPD.
A little more than 15 minutes later, dispatch received a call from someone on Potrero Drive in northwest Nogales who said a bullet had broken the back window of her Nissan Sentra.
The next call was a little closer to home for the police. At 1:51 a.m., someone reported that bullets had hit above and in front of the south side door at City Hall – the area of the building that houses the police department.
There were no more reports logged until 9:18 a.m., when a dispatch entry noted that someone was reporting a window broken by a bullet.
Later that day, at around 11 p.m., a resident reported that they had just arrived home after being out of town and found a bullet hole in the roof and a slug on the floor. That incident occurred on Manor Drive, between State Route 189 and Interstate 19 in southwest Nogales.
People continued to discover gunshot damage over the next two days. At 8:28 p.m. on Jan. 2, someone called the police to say she had returned to her home on Noon Street on the west side of downtown “and found bullet holes on the walls and door.”
Two more incidents showed up in the Jan. 3 call log. At 10:27 a.m., someone on Lincoln Street in the Nogalitos neighborhood on the southeast side of town said they had discovered two gunshots to their GMC SUV. Then at 3:15 p.m., a caller reported finding bullet holes in his GMC pickup on Kino Street.
Aside from the juvenile who was grazed by a bullet, there were no other reports of injury associated with the gunfire, according to NPD Corp. Gerardo Batriz.
There were also no arrests or citations issued, he said, and it was unknown where the bullets had been fired from.
“Officers on duty provided security checks and they were not able to find further information and/or evidence on these incidents,” Batriz wrote in an email.
Dispatch reports from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office did not show any calls involving flying bullets in areas of the county outside Nogales.
Arizona law makes it a Class 6 felony to negligently discharge a firearm within a mile of an occupied structure. The prohibition is known as “Shannon’s Law,” named after a 14-year-old Phoenix girl who was killed in 1999 when she was struck in the head by a falling bullet in her backyard. The law made the previously misdemeanor-level offense a felony.