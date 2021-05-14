Firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Kino Springs Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m.
George Cluff, fire marshal for the Rio Rico Fire District, said the fire burned between three to five acres of land across the street from the clubhouse and no structures were threatened.
He added that the cause of the fire was still under investigation, though they suspected it was human-caused.
Approximately 16 members of the Rio Rico, Nogales Suburban, Tubac and Patagonia fire districts contained the fire within about 40 minutes of responding to the call.
The call came shortly after firefighters responded to another blaze in the Meadow Hills neighborhood of Nogales.
Ramp closures planned on Interstate 19 near Tubac
Motorists who use Interstate 19 near Tubac can expect alternating ramp closures beginning Monday, May 17, for paving, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The following closures are scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to ADOT:
• The southbound on- and off-ramps, as well as the crossroad at the Chavez Siding Road exit, will be closed Monday, May 17.
• The northbound on- and off-ramps at the Tubac exit will be closed Wednesday, May 19.
• The southbound I-19 on- and off-ramps at the Agua Linda Road exit will be closed Thursday, May 20.
• The north- and southbound on- and off-ramps, as well as the crossroads at the Chavez Siding Road exit, will be closed Friday, May 21.