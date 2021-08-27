If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Nogales City Council and several city staffers met in a closed-door session on Wednesday to talk about the ongoing search for a new city manager.
The meeting lasted more than two-and-a-half hours, but since it was conducted entirely in executive session, it wasn’t open to the public.
A timeline for the city manager search process shows the city was planning to hold a meeting this week to review candidates and determine a short-list of applicants to be interviewed by the mayor and council. The timeline indicates that the city plans to identify approximately six candidates as semi-finalists.
The timeline also showed that the city is planning to conduct semi-finalist interviews next week, but at the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Arturo Garino said that he and the six councilmembers would “continue with another meeting on the ninth,” presumably in reference to Sept. 9.
Overnight closure planned on I-19 at Ruby Road
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists on north- and southbound Interstate 19 at Ruby Road in Rio Rico to expect an overnight closure and a short detour the night of Monday, Aug. 30.
Work is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., ADOT said, and traffic will be directed off of north- and southbound I-19 at Exit 12 and will re-enter using the on-ramp.
The closure is part of several planned during the project to replace the bridge deck over I-19.
“Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment,” ADOT said.