Curly Horse Fire burns near Sonoita
Crews battled and contained a wildfire north of Sonoita on Sunday.
The so-called Curly Horse Fire burned approximately 132 acres on the Empire Ranch, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District said in a Facebook post.
“This fire is suspected to be human caused and briefly threatened one residence,” the post said. “Thankfully the winds were favorable for crews to contain this fire quickly and keep it from spreading even further.”
In addition to SEFD, firefighters and personnel from Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Vera Earl Ranch, Whetstone Fire and the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative contributed to the firefighting effort.
Broken pipe causes disruptions at RRHS
Rio Rico High School went to remote learning on Monday – and announced plans to do so again on Tuesday – as a result of plumbing issues on campus.
“During this past weekend, construction crews unfortunately broke the main water line leading to the school. Currently, our school is without water which is now prompting us to move school to remote learning for the day,” RRHS Principal Hector Estrada wrote in a letter posted to social media on Sunday.
The water line break also caused the school to postpone a performance of the musical “Grease” that was set for Saturday evening on campus.
However, despite the move to remote learning on Monday, the high school continued to offer meals on a drive-through basis and after-school athletics went on as scheduled, according to Estrada’s letter.
County’s jobless rate at 7.1% last month
Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate stood at 7.1 percent in February, according to a monthly report released on Thursday.
That was down slightly from 7.3 percent in January, but still twice as high as the statewide jobless rate last month.
The report from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity counted 18,245 people as employed in the local economy in February, an increase of 22 from January. The number of people formally counted as unemployed fell by 46 to 1,391 in February.
A year earlier, the AEO’s report for February 2021 showed 17,504 people working in Santa Cruz County and 2,140 people seeking unemployment benefits. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2021 was 10.9 percent.
Statewide last month, Arizona’a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent in January. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in February from 4 percent in January, according to the AOEC.
County’s COVID numbers remain low
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added seven new cases to its COVID-19 dashboard during the week ending Monday – an average of one case per day.
During the seven-day period ending Monday, March 28, the county added one hospitalization to its tallies but did not confirm any new deaths related to the coronavirus.
The county added three new cases, no deaths and one hospitalization to its COVID-19 dashboard during the previous week ending on a Monday.
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the community has dropped dramatically since January, when Santa Cruz County reported more new cases of the disease – 5,219 – than it did in all of 2021.
Temperature hits two-decade highs at airport
The temperature hit 90 degrees at the Nogales International Airport on both Friday and Saturday, the hottest it’s been on those two dates since the National Weather Service began recording meteorological conditions at the local airport in 2000.
It was nearly as warm on Sunday, when the high at the airport was 87. That was one degree shy of the two-decade high for March 27, recorded in 2015.
Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures have remained near the 40.3-degree norm for March. On Friday, the low bottomed out at 40 before rising 50 degrees later in the day to reach 90.
The NWS was calling for a high of 78 at the airport on Monday and forecasting the arrival of precipitation and cooler temperatures on Tuesday, when the high was expected to reach only 55.