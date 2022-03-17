The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson will honor Nogales native and retired Major George W. Biggs by naming one of its facilities after him.
A dedication ceremony planned for March 24 will honor Biggs by officially renaming the Davis-Monthan Community Resilience Center as the Major George W. Biggs Integrated Resiliency Center, the Air Force said in an announcement.
“Biggs’ career exemplifies the Resilience Center’s mission: to equip airmen with the tools to prepare for life’s challenges and to recover and grow through adversity,” it said.
Biggs was born in Nogales on July 2, 1925. His Father, Levi Biggs, was a member of the 25th Infantry Buffalo Soldiers unit that was based at Camp Little in Nogales.
George Biggs trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama during World War II as a part of a bomber crew, and finished his enlistment as a master sergeant in 1946. Two years later, he reenlisted as a non-commissioned officer in the newly created U.S. Air Force and flew missions over North Korea during the Korean War on B-29 Superfortresses and B-26 Marauders.
“A legendary Tuskegee Airman and Nogales native, Biggs continued his service in his community and dedicated his efforts to serve by helping others,” the Air Force said.
In July 1970, Biggs retired from active duty with the rank of major. He then returned to Nogales and worked for 20 years for the U.S. Customs Service, the predecessor agency to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Biggs died on Sept. 19, 2020 in Tucson. He was 95.
Deputy in fire station gunfire incident is fired
A sheriff’s deputy who discharged his handgun at the Sonoita-Elgin Fire Station late month, injuring three people, has been fired.
Sheriff David Hathaway announced in a news release issued Wednesday that Miguel Diaz had been terminated as an employee that same day.
“Diaz was a probationary employee and it was determined that he did not meet the terms of his probation,” Hathaway said in the news release.
On Feb. 23, Diaz fired one round from his department-issued Glock handgun while at the SEFD station for non-law enforcement reasons.
“Bullet fragments or debris and the sonic concussion from the discharge caused non-life-threatening injuries to three individuals who were then treated at a hospital in Tucson,” Hathaway said in a news release issued at the time.
He added that the deputy, who was not named at the time, had been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.
County confirms only three COVID cases in week
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added only three new cases to its COVID-19 dashboard during the week ending Thursday.
During the same seven-day period, the county confirmed one new hospitalization due to the disease and no additional deaths.
During the previous week ending Thursday, the county confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 and reported one new death and no hospitalizations.
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the community has been in steady decline since January, when the county averaged more than 200 new cases per day at times.