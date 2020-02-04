FPAA Spring Policy Summit to return
in March
The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas said its Spring Policy Summit, which was cancelled last year due to a partial shutdown of the federal government, is back on in 2020.
The annual summit, which brings together regulators, experts and industry members to discuss issues facing the fresh produce industry on the Southwest border, will be held March 24 at the Tubac Golf Resort.
“First and foremost on everyone’s mind today is the USMCA, and we are bringing in experts from Washington, D.C., to talk about the changes,” FPAA president Lance Jungmeyer said in reference to the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade deal. “But there are many other issues on the table, from how to handle increased tomato inspections to the potential for 100-percent scans of commercial cargo by customs. The border is ever-changing, and we have to keep importers up with new developments.”
For more information, see www.freshfrommexico.com/event/spring-policy-summit-2020.
Charter school joins lunch program
Colegio Petite, a K-5 charter school in Nogales, said it will begin participating in the National School Breakfast/Lunch programs.
“As part of this program, Colegio Petite will offer healthy meals every school day,” the school said in a news release.
Breakfast will be free for all, while lunches will be free for eligible students, 40 cents for those who qualify for reduced-price meals, and $3 otherwise.
To apply for free or reduced-price meals, parents/guardians fill out an application and return it to the school, unless they have already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year.
The school said it distributed applications to its student households, and that applications are also available at the Colegio Petite front office at 850 Morley Ave. or online at www.colegioaz.com.
For more information, call Gabriela Cervantes at (520) 222-9213 or e-mail at Gabriela.Cervantes@leonagroup.com.