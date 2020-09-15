The southbound Interstate 19 offramp to State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) will be closed overnight Tuesday, Sept.15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, for construction work, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The closures will begin at 8 p.m. each night and end by 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers who need to access SR 189 should use the Grand Avenue exit instead, ADOT said.
The right lane on SR 189 will also be closed in each direction at the same time.
Free downed wood permits available for Las Cienegas area
The Bureau of Land Management is offering free firewood permits for collecting downed wood at the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Sonoita from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.
Collection of dead and downed mesquite will be confined to the Cienegitas Campground Area and permits will continue to be issued until the wood removal target is reached, the BLM said. Each permit allows for collection of up to two cords of downed wood.
Mesquite firewood is available because of the BLM’s ongoing grassland restoration program at the conservation area. Invasive mesquite trees are downed to encourage growth of native grasses and improve wildlife habitat for wildlife, such as the pronghorn antelope, the BLM said.
“As a good neighbor and member of the community, we offer the collection of wood from trees that we have downed to improve hunting access and maintain wildlife corridors in the area,” said BLM Tucson Field Manager Jayme Lopez.
To obtain a permit application and collection area map email mmccabe@blm.gov or call Mark McCabe at (520) 258-7218.